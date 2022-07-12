Trump was never held responsible for obstructing the investigations. This shows.





Comment this story

Comment

Tuesday’s hearing of the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot ended on a familiar, if ominous note. After evidence from the hearings was presented and her witnesses were questioned, Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) revealed a new development in the committee’s efforts to complete its work.

After our last hearing, President Trump attempted to call a witness in our investigation, a witness you have not yet seen in these hearings, Cheney said. This person declined to answer or respond to President Trump’s call and instead alerted his attorney to the call. Their lawyer alerted us. The committee, in turn, informed the Department of Justice.

Sign up for How To Read This Chart, a weekly data bulletin from Philip Bump

You’ll recall Cheney made a similar announcement at the end of the last hearing, the one featuring White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. She described how two other people were persuaded not to cooperate with the work of the committees, adding that I think most Americans know that trying to influence witnesses to testify falsely presents very serious concerns.

Most Americans, perhaps. But not Donald Trump. After all, why should he? He has obstructed federal efforts to investigate his actions for years without facing any accountability for doing so.

We can start with the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. That investigation was ultimately assigned to Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III, whose team spent months compiling a lengthy report on the how Russia tried to influence the vote that year and where those efforts intersected with Trump’s team. The report spanned several volumes and some 400 pages, almost half of which were devoted to documenting Trump’s efforts to obstruct the investigation.

Muellers’ team delineated 10 separate incidents in which they believe Trump tried to block their work. These ranged from firing the FBI director and triggering Mueller’s appointment to encouraging allies not to cooperate with the investigation.

Pursuing these attempts was left to the Justice Department and Attorney General William P. Barr, who had openly pledged not to do so. In part, Barr wrote in a letter rejecting Mueller’s findings, it was because he didn’t believe there was an underlying crime involving Trump.

After repeatedly suggesting he was happy to offer sworn testimony to Muellers’ team, Trump finally answered a flurry of questions through an attorney. Of his 22 responses, 19 consisted in whole or in part: I don’t remember.

Mueller’s report was released in April 2019. Within three months, Trump had launched another investigation into his use of presidential power, denying help from Ukraine until his president announced an investigation. on Joe Biden. When Congress began investigating this issue with hearings that ultimately led to Trump’s first impeachment, it became clear that Trump would show the House no deference to its constitutional power to investigate the executive branch. Trump and his administration refused to cooperate with the House investigation and took advantage of Congress’s limited ability to enforce subpoenas and requests to testify.

When he was impeached at the end of 2019, it was on two counts. The first was the abuse of power, linked to his efforts to coerce Ukraine. The second was obstruction.

President Trump has ordered agencies, offices and executive branch officials not to comply with [House] subpoenas, the second article read, in part. President Trump has thus interposed the powers of the presidency against the legal subpoenas of the House of Representatives, and has arrogated to himself the functions and judgments necessary to exercise the sole power of impeachment conferred by the Constitution on the House of Representatives. .

Before long, the Senate acquitted Trump of the charge, reinforcing the message that he would face no consequences for, among other things, trying quite explicitly to prevent properly indicted entities from holding him accountable.

In early 2019, shortly after Democrats regained control of the House, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was asked to testify about his experience working for the president in the private sector. Cohen described his work in explicitly mafia-like terms. People were pressured both directly and indirectly, the latter to preserve denial. Trump had learned to steer clear of sketchy behavior, and apparently he carried it to the White House.

In this context, why would anyone be surprised that Trump continues to try to exert similar influence? When he explicitly asked his aides and allies to mislead the public about his contacts with Russia and when he contacted potential witnesses to remind them of his friendship during the Mueller investigation, the forces of the federal orders shrugged their shoulders. When he refused to cooperate with the first impeachment, just as some allies and aides tried to hobble the House Select Committee by refusing to answer subpoenas, Republican senators told the world they were in agreement.

That Cheney repeatedly draws public attention to Trump’s efforts now is certainly partly a function of his hope that he will stifle similar future efforts and that the revelations could potentially have repercussions. But it’s in service of a larger, more important effort: making sure the country understands what happened in the weeks leading up to the Capitol Riot and January 6, 2021 itself.

In other words, he’s on duty to make sure Trump is held accountable for his actions that contributed to the riot. Without accountability, we have seen that it repeats the same patterns. The effort to hijack a presidential election is not a pattern we would like to see repeated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2022/07/12/trump-has-never-been-held-accountable-impeding-inquiries-it-shows/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos