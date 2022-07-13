Politics
Dispute over bare fangs of Ashoka symbol exposed by PM Modi
Jairam Ramesh said, “To completely change the character and nature of the lions on Ashoka’s Pillar at Sarnath is nothing but a brazen insult to the national symbol of India.”
As the row over the recently unveiled cast of the ‘national emblem’ on the roof of the new parliament building escalates, the government says it is an adaptation of Sarnath’s Lion Capital Emperor Ashoka, which is kept in the Sarnath Museum. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the national emblem cast on the roof of the new parliament building. Opposition parties have challenged the government saying the casting has been changed. While the government said it was an adaptation of the lion capital of Sarnath in Ashoka, the BJP claimed there was no change.
Sharing two photos of the national emblem, Member of Rajya Sabha and Secretary General in charge of Congress Communications, Jairam Ramesh said: “To completely change the character and nature of the lions on Ashoka’s Pillar at Sarnath is nothing other than a brazen insult to India’s National Symbol.”
Amit Malviya, head of the BJP’s national information and technology department, said: “The national emblem atop the new Indian parliament building is an adaptation of the lion capital of Sarnath by Ashoka, which is preserved in the museum of Sarnath. There is no change. The opposition compares printed 2D images to an imposing 3D structure. They lost it.”
Jawhar Sircar, member of TMC Rajya Sabha, tweeted: “Insult to our national symbol, the majestic Lions of Ashokan. The original is on the left, graceful, royally confident. The one on the right is Modi’s version, placed above- above the new parliament building, rumbling, unnecessarily aggressive and disproportionate. Too bad! Change it immediately.
Government sources have stated that the state emblem of India is an adaptation of the lion capital of Sarnath, Ashoka, which is housed in the Sarnath Museum. “The Lion Capital has four lions mounted back to back on a circular abacus. The frieze of the abacus is adorned with high relief carvings of an elephant, a galloping horse, a bull, and a lion separated by Intermediate Dharma Chakras,” the sources said.
The government has declared that the profile of the lion capital has been adopted as the state emblem of India. This found pride of place and the design was adopted for the emblem above the parliament building. “The 6.5 meter state emblem of India, weighing 16,000 kg, entirely handcrafted by Indian artisans, is made of high purity bronze. There is no other similar representation of the emblem, in terms of materials and craftsmanship, nowhere else in India.”
Over 100 artisans from various parts of the country worked on the design, fabrication and casting of the emblem for over six months to bring out the visible quality in the final installation. The installation itself was a challenge as it was 32 meters above the upper ground level.
However, many pointed out that the original emblem and the newly unveiled one had differences, including the “aggressive faces”.
People are furious, saying the previous lion was gentle and peaceful. What waste.
I have never seen or heard of a peaceful, gentle lion. The lion is feared and respected.
