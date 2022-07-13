January 6 panel says Trump summoned violent extremists





WASHINGTON In the aftermath of an explosive Oval Office meeting in which a ragtag team of outside advisers clashed with White House lawyers over a plan to seize voting machines, the president of the At the time, Donald Trump focused on agitating his supporters for the Jan. 6 push to stop counting electoral votes, according to evidence presented at Tuesday’s House committee hearing.

Two longtime Trump advisers, Michael Flynn and Roger Stone, were in contact with leaders of violent extremist groups the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, according to text messages and photographs produced by the committee, though Stone, via of a lawyer, disputed having participated in a text chain. The two groups first began working together after Trump issued his call for a January 6, 2021 rally in Washington, the panel said.

A witness, Stephen Ayres, who pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after entering the Capitol on Jan. 6, said he hadn’t planned to walk until Trump called the crowd at a ‘Stop the Steal” to march to the Capitol to encourage Republican lawmakers to block certification. Ayres said he left thinking Trump would accompany the crowd.

“We just followed what he said,” Ayres said. “I think everyone thought he was going to go down. … I believed him.”

The evidence the committee presented on Tuesday is designed to fit into its larger case that Trump resorted to incitement to violence after learning he had lost the election and had no legal way to win. prevent a peaceful transfer of power. The panel described the weeks following the November 2020 election as a time of desperation for Trump, during which he considered strategies his own lawyers considered harmful to the nation and his close confidants encouraged extremist groups. who led the attack on the Capitol.

Ultimately, siding with White House lawyers against his informal advisers, Trump refused to seize the voting machines, even as he publicly insisted against any evidence that he was the victim of voter fraud. widespread.

But he remains engaged in an influence campaign, according to Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the top Republican on the panel. She said Tuesday that Trump called a witness whose testimony was not made public after the last hearing.

“This individual declined to answer or respond to President Trump’s call and instead alerted his attorney to the call,” Cheney said. “Their lawyer alerted us, and this committee provided this information to the Department of Justice.”

Committee members have repeatedly and publicly warned Trump and his allies not to tamper with witnesses.

The committee focused on a Dec. 18, 2020 Oval Office meeting, which Flynn attended, arguing it was a turning point for Trump as he dropped the avenues pursuit to use his own power to undo the election and focused on January 6 and the official count of electoral votes in Congress.

It was a crazy meeting.

What they were proposing, I thought, was crazy, former White House attorney Pat Cipollone said in recorded testimony.

A video of former White House attorney Pat Cipollone is shown during the House committee hearing on Tuesday January 6 at the Capitol in Washington. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

He described arriving in the Oval Office on Dec. 18 to find outside advisers Sidney Powell, Patrick Byrne and Flynn explaining false theories about voter fraud and a plan for Trump to use an executive order to declare a national emergency, take state voting machines and stay in office.

The discussion quickly turned into a match of blasphemous shouting. Flynn accused Trump’s White House lawyers of resigning from the president. One of them, Eric Herschmann, testified that he challenged Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant general and former national security adviser, to cross the room or “sit down.”

The sides traded barbs for hours. Trump watched the show. Then, after midnight, the meeting broke down as Trump’s White House lawyers successfully held their line.

The meeting was called, quote-unquote, unbalanced, not normal and the craziest meeting of the Trump presidency, said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

It was a pivotal moment for Trump, according to the committee, which produced evidence of the variety of means he pursued to stay in power.

He pressured Justice Department officials to report voter fraud, state officials to nullify election results, allies in key states to create fake voter lists and on Vice President Mike Pence to stop the constitutionally required electoral vote count on Capitol Hill, according to testimony.

The committee suggested the meeting led Trump to light the kindling for Jan. 6.

On December 19, just hours after the meeting ended, Trump tweeted to his supporters that they should come to the nation’s capital.

Large demonstration in DC on January 6, Trump wrote on Twitter. Be there, will be wild!

It turned into a call to action for some and a call to arms for others, said Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., a committee member.

Some Trump supporters have come to see Jan. 6 as the last chance to stop his voter ousting and a time that called for violence, according to videos and online posts offered by the committee.

There was at least one reference to a red wedding in the scene from the HBO show Game of Thrones in which members of a ruling family are slaughtered by enemies.

I’m ready to die for my beliefs, a person posted on social media in reference to January 6. Are you ready to die as a policeman?

In a panel discussion titled The Ministry of Defence, Proud Boys and Oath Keepers discussed strategic and tactical plans for January 6, including the location of police locations, according to the committee. Kelly Meggs, a chief of the Oath Keepers, directly discussed safety with Stone on Jan. 5 and 6, Raskin said.

Stone denied helping plan the attack.

Any claim, assertion or implication that I knew in advance was involved in or condoned an unlawful act on Capitol Hill on January 6 is categorically false,” he told NBC News. Nor was I involved in efforts to delay Electoral College certification. I gave a speech on January 5, in accordance with my constitutional rights to free speech, skepticism about the anomalies and irregularities of the 2020 elections. I am certainly entitled to my apocalyptic vision of the future of the Americas such expressed in my speech.

Trump spoke twice to Steve Bannon, his former White House adviser, on Jan. 5, according to White House phone logs reviewed by the committee. On his podcast that day, Bannon told listeners that “all hell is going to break loose tomorrow.”

As zero hour approached, Trump stepped up the pressure on Pence. In previous hearings, the committee detailed a heated phone conversation in which Trump berated Pence for refusing to stop voter certification. At the same time, he was adding references to Pence to his speech for the Stop the Steal rally, according to the panel.

Against the recommendation of his lawyers, Trump revised his speech to repeatedly single out Pence as the last man standing between him and the end of his presidency. Committee members said the references prompted the crowd to view Pence as a villain. During the capture of the Capitol, the mob came within 40 feet of Pence. Some of the rioters chanted “Hang Mike Pence”.

The fiery White House debate and ties between Trump’s informal advisers and extremists are part of the committees’ efforts to demonstrate that Trump, increasingly desperate to retain power, would use any means, including violence, to stay in power.

At times, the committee showed segments of Cipollone’s testimony to bolster its conclusion, including one in which he said he believed Trump would eventually give up trying to reverse the election result.

If your question is, did I believe he should concede the election at some point? yes, I did, Cipollone told the committee in taped testimony, adding that then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows repeatedly reassured him and the attorney general of the time, William Barr, whom Trump would eventually admit.

The committee said the investigation was not complete and it now expects to receive testimony later this week from Byrne, a former CEO of Overstock.com who pushed Trump to seize the voting machines during the December Oval Office session.

By the time of this meeting, Barr had already pushed back against Trump.

The president said something like some people say we could get to the bottom of it if the department seized the machines, Barr said in recorded testimony.

I said absolutely not, recalls Barr. There is no probable cause and I will not seize any machinery.

Witnesses on the panel on Thursday included Ayres and Jason Van Tatenhove, a former spokesperson for the Oath Keepers.

When all else failed, committee members say, Trump’s efforts culminated in the attack on the Capitol.

This pained Brad Parscale, who worked on Trump’s 2016 campaign and served as his first 2020 campaign manager. In a text exchange with fellow Trump campaign veteran Katrina Pierson, Parscale said “I feel guilty “for helping Trump.

In particular, he said, he was saddened that Trump’s actions resulted in the death of a supporter, Ashli ​​Babbitt, who was shot as she tried to enter the room adjacent to the chamber of the House on January 6. He attributed his shooting to Trump. wiggling its base before the attack.

“It wasn’t the rhetoric,” Pierson wrote.

“Katrina,” Parscale replied. “Yes it was.”

