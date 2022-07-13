Donald Trump witnesses tampering and January 6 hearing findings





The seventh hearing of the commission on January 6, unlike those that preceded it, was not attached to a theme. Previous hearings have focused on specific aspects of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to nullify the 2020 election, such as his pressure campaign against Vice President Mike Pence or his plan to have states select other slates. of voters.

Tuesday’s hearing was organized chronologically, focusing on the three weeks between the Electoral College meeting on Dec. 14, 2020, and the certification of electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021, and the paths Trump continued to take to stay in the game. power.

Still, he provided plenty of new information and shed light on what committee members promise will be a profound moment of judgment for America when they hear next week. Here are five of the biggest takeaways from Tuesday’s high-profile audience.

1) The committee referred Trump to the Justice Department for witness tampering

Perhaps the most amazing moment happened at the very end of the hearing. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said in her closing statement that the former president tried to contact a committee witness.

After our last hearing, President Trump attempted to call a witness in one of our investigations, she said. A witness you haven’t seen in these hearings. This person declined to answer or respond to President Trump’s call and instead alerted his attorney to the call. Their lawyer alerted us. And this committee provided this information to the Department of Justice.

The call came after the June hearing, in which the committee said a previous witness received calls from other Trump associates urging the witness to be a team player and do what he wants. needed before his deposition.

Cheney added on Tuesday, Let me say once again: We will take any effort to influence testimony very seriously.

The question of whether the committee would issue formal criminal referrals occupied a considerable amount of cable news time, although those referrals have no legal significance. But this is the first time the committee has said in its public hearings that it explicitly pointed prosecutors to evidence that Trump may have potentially committed a crime.

2) Brad Parscale blamed Trump for Jan. 6

Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale held the former president responsible for the Jan. 6 violence. In text messages that day to Katrina Pierson, another longtime Trump aide, he wrote that she was a sitting president calling for civil war. This week, I feel guilty for helping him win. Parscale added, yes, it was Trump’s rhetoric that caused the chaos and death that day.

It represents a rare admission of Trump’s guilt that day from a staunch loyalist to the former president and clearly shows what some close allies were thinking at the time. However, like many Republicans, Parscale apparently changed his mind around January 6. He continued to work for Trump and his PAC after the Capitol attack.

3) The march to the Capitol was planned in advance

The committee also determined that Trump calling on the crowd at the Jan. 6 Stop the Steal rally to march to the Capitol was planned and not an ad-lib.

There had been a long-planned effort to get rally attendees to then march to the Capitol, as evidenced by texts from rally organizers and a draft tweet that Trump never sent.

As an organizer texted a conservative reporter on Jan. 5, Trump is supposed to order us to the Capitol at the end of his speech, but we’ll see. Another organizer texted that the plans were kept secret to keep it a surprise: he also can’t talk about the walk because I’ll be in trouble with the national park service and all the agencies, but POTUS will just call him. unexpectedly.

This establishes that the convergence on the Capitol was planned and that the attack was not spontaneous, but the culmination of a coordinated effort to disrupt the certification of the 2020 election.

4) A rioter says he walked in and out of the Capitol because of Trump

Stephen Ayres, a rioter who pleaded guilty to breaching the Capitol on Jan. 6, testified before the committee about how Trump influenced his actions that day.

Ayres said he came to Washington, DC in the sincere belief that the election had been stolen, but only planned to attend the rally in a park near the Capitol. However, he decided to march on Capitol Hill after Trump urged the crowd to do so. He thought Trump would go too. Ayres said he only left the Capitol after Trump tweeted the video message asking people to go home.

As soon as that came out, everyone started talking about it and it seemed like it was starting to disperse, Ayres said. This served to bolster the committee’s argument that the mob that attacked the Capitol was there at Trump’s direction and that he had the ability to quash them at any time.

5) The Unbalanced Oval Office Meeting

The committee also shared eyewitness accounts of the epic Oval Office meeting between White House lawyers and Trump’s outside advisers on December 18, 2020, the day before the tweet was sent urging people to come to Washington on December 6. January.

On December 18, 2020, Sidney Powell, Lt. Gen. Flynn, and others entered the White House for a meeting.

The meeting lasted several hours and included two groups of Trump advisers trading insults, accusations of disloyalty to the president and even challenges to physically fight. pic.twitter.com/azqHAENbmB

January 6 Committee (@January6thCmte) July 12, 2022

At the time, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson wrote in a text: The West Wing is out of balance.

However, that perhaps understates the heated confrontation between top White House lawyers like Pat Cipollone and a diverse cast of figures, including Trump attorney Sidney Powell and former national security adviser Michael Flynn. which included insults, personal attacks, and even challenges to fistfights as they practiced. on whether Trump should issue an unprecedented executive order for the military to seize voting machines.

The order was never officially issued, and it was unclear whether Trump consented to Powell’s appointment as special counsel. Early the next morning, Trump posted his now infamous tweet calling for a big protest on January 6 and promising it will be wild.

