Putin to meet Erdogan and Raisi in Iran to discuss Syria





Recep Tayyip Erdoğan MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to discuss Syria during a visit to Tehran next Tuesday, the Kremlin said. This will be Putin’s second trip abroad since Moscow’s armed intervention in Ukraine began on February 24, following a trip to Central Asia in late June. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said three leaders from the three guarantor states of the Astana process, designed to find a peace settlement in Syria, would hold a trilateral meeting. Vladimir Poutine Russia and Iran are the main military and political supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while Turkey has provided military assistance to the Free Syrian Army and other rebel groups still fighting against the forces. of Assad in northwestern Syria. The Kremlin said on Monday that Putin and Erdogan, who has mediated between Moscow and Kyiv since Russia sent its armed forces to Ukraine on Feb. 24, would hold face-to-face talks shortly after a phone conversation in which they discussed efforts to facilitate grain exports from Ukraine. Peskov made no mention on Tuesday of a bilateral meeting between Putin and Raisi in Tehran. Meanwhile, Turkey said it would host Russian and Ukrainian delegations as well as UN diplomats on Wednesday to discuss resuming stalled grain deliveries across the Black Sea. The four-way meeting with Turkish officials comes as food prices are soaring around the world due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat and other cereals. But his expeditions were blocked by Russian warships and mines that Kyiv laid across the Black Sea. EBRAHIM Raisi NATO member Turkiye has spearheaded efforts to resume grain deliveries. Turkish officials say they have 20 merchant ships waiting in the Black Sea that could be quickly loaded with Ukrainian grain. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced the meeting in a statement on Tuesday, but did not specify who will represent each side. Military delegations from the Turkish, Russian and Ukrainian Defense Ministries, as well as a United Nations delegation, will hold talks tomorrow in Istanbul on the safe shipment to international markets of grain pending in Ukrainian ports, Akar said. . A Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman confirmed the meeting, but also insisted that Moscow had a list of demands. Another round of expert consultations is scheduled for July 13 in Istanbul, ministry spokesman Piotr Ilyichev was quoted as saying by Russian news agency Interfax. Our understandable conditions include the ability to check and search the ship to prevent arms smuggling, and kyiv’s commitment not to stage provocations, Ilyichev said. Posted in Dawn, July 13, 2022

