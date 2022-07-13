India’s Narendra Modi inaugurates Deoghar Airport and billion dollar projects in Jharkha





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated an airport and several other multi-billion dollar development projects in a Hindu pilgrimage town in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand. Mr Modi was on a day trip to Doeghar, home of Baidyanath Dham, one of the holiest abodes of Hindu deity Lord Shiva. More than 10 million pilgrims flock to the temple each year across the country. Large banners and posters of the Prime Minister were set up along an 11.5 kilometer long stretch of road, where supporters cheered his motorcade as he waved from an open door of his vehicle, flanked of security guards. There was a festive mood in the city, as hundreds of local residents lit 100,000 earthen lamps on the eve of his arrival in the city. Mr Modi said the airport, the second in the state, will provide better connectivity for pilgrims. He also laid the foundation stone for several road projects and two large pilgrimage halls, with a capacity of 2,000 pilgrims each, at Baidyanath Dham. He also inaugurated an inpatient ward and an operating room at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, a government-run hospital which aims to provide specialist health care to the public. Everyone feels happy to visit Babas Dham. With his blessing, today we have inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of projects worth 16,000 crores (about $43 million), Mr. Modi said at the ceremony. Development projects aim to strengthen infrastructure, improve connectivity and transportation, and improve facilities for tourists. These projects will boost health, tourism, business and create employment opportunities for the people of the region and will also benefit the people of the neighboring eastern states of Bihar and Bengal, he said. The prime minister has also launched various energy infrastructure projects for the mineral-rich region. He laid the foundation stone for three railway projects, including one to revamp a station in the state capital, Ranchi, to provide passengers with world-class amenities. The proposed revamped Ranchi Station will have world-class passenger amenities including food court, executive lounge, cafeteria, air-conditioned waiting rooms, to ensure ease of movement as well as passenger comfort, according to a press release. Updated: July 12, 2022, 11:44 a.m.

