The Conservative Party after Boris Johnson

J the conservative Party is a machine for gaining and retaining power. He has a remarkable capacity for reinvention, changing before change is imposed on him at the ballot box. Boris Johnson’s successor will be the party’s fourth leader and Britain’s fourth prime minister since entering government in 2010. Before the end of 2024, they will be chasing an unprecedented fifth election victory.

It is important not to confuse a leadership race with a manifesto for government: candidate platforms are aimed at MPs and members, not the general British public. The most radical candidates with the most eye-catching policies usually don’t win.

Yet the early days of a contest still reveal where the center of gravity lies within a party, and where it thinks its road to power lies. This one is no different.

These are indeed the first days. On July 12, eight candidates passed the nomination process; Voting among Tory MPs will begin on July 13 and gradually narrow the field to a final pair of candidates by July 21. They will appear en masse over the summer, before a ballot of party members leads to the unveiling of a new prime minister on September 5.

Yet the contours of the party after Mr Johnson are already emerging steeper than before, and to the right on the economy and culture. Some of his most controversial policies have become a new consensus. There has been a shift, says a centrist minister, who is preparing for battle. But it is the genius of the Conservative Party to exploit it and bring it into a vaguely acceptable position.

Like a body expelling a disease, the field of candidates violently repudiates Mr Johnson’s pleasant and outrageous style of government. It was not acquired. Mr Johnson has been a darling of party activists since the mid-1990s, when his Telegraph column was required reading among die-hard Tories. Until recently, MPs swore that amid its chaos there was a special bond with voters that would keep them in power for another decade.

From now on, all the candidates praise their integrity, their seriousness and their grip; none seek to be his heir. Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor who rules among the bookmakers, promises a new era of honesty and the end of heartwarming fairy tales. Kemi Badenoch, an insurgent on the party’s right, says voters are exhausted by platitudes and hollow rhetoric. Penny Mordaunt, a former Secretary of Defense, asks her colleagues to choose a leader because you trust their motives. Inexperience has become a virtue: Tom Tugendhat, a former soldier who has never held a ministerial post, promises a good start.

The early rounds of the contest have focused on an auction of tax cuts, a promise that has long been a prerequisite for anyone wishing to lead the Conservative Party, but hasn’t been as central in a race for power. leadership for decades. Under Mr Johnson, Mr Sunak announced tax increases equivalent to 1.6% of GDP, an increase in the tax burden surpassed only by Gordon Brown among chancellors since 1974. A rift has grown between Mr. Sunak, who says tax cuts must wait until inflation is under control, and his rivals, who say they should start now and dramatically. Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, and Jeremy Hunt, a former Foreign Secretary, promise corporate tax cuts. Others promise cuts in income tax, fuel taxes and household energy bills.

Mr Johnson, a colleague says, intends to use his remaining weeks in office to remind colleagues of his vision of a militant state improving the lot of poor northern cities that he won in 2019. This vision may not be shared. It was too much New Labor in its obsession with building roads and hospitals, says Mr Hunt. Instead, there is a new emphasis on austerity in areas other than defence. Nadhim Zahawi, the incumbent chancellor, promises to cut departmental budgets by 20%; Mrs. Badenoch promises a limited government focused on the essentials.

Yet in other ways Mr Johnson has transformed his party. The tax cuts promised by many candidates are largely unfunded; they reveal a Johnsonian appetite for grand promises and an aversion to hard choices. Reducing corporation tax to 15% all at once, as Mr Hunt proposes, would cost £31billion a year by 2026, almost the size of Britain’s defense budget, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies , a think tank. The deficit reduction goal that was at the heart of David Cameron’s administration is deeply outdated. We can’t just be accountants trying to balance the books all the time. We also need to look to growth, said Kwasi Kwarteng, who is supporting Ms Truss’s candidacy.

Some of Mr Johnson’s more radical policies will outlive him. In its final months in office, the government struck a deal to deport some asylum seekers to Rwanda. Ms Truss has prepared legislation that would allow Britain to unilaterally rewrite the part of the EU Withdrawal Treaty that deals with Northern Ireland. Such policies were deeply divisive within the party, seen by much of its liberal wing as an abrogation of Britain’s bonds. Now they are his new normal: Mr. Hunt and Mr. Tugendhat, probably the most liberal candidates in the race, were both quick to endorse them.

Suella Braverman, the attorney general and the party’s right-wing Brexit candidate, has sought to change the dial even further, vowing to shred the Northern Ireland protocol entirely and quit the European Convention on Human Rights. We didn’t get into this mess because we were too radical, she wrote in the Daily Express. She is unlikely to win, but she can impact the positions of others. These contests can force candidates to make specific promises that they later regret, says Tim Bale, a party historian at Queen Mary University of London. In 2005, for example, Mr Cameron agreed to a demand from Eurosceptic rights for the Conservatives to quit the European People’s Party, the centre-right group in the European Parliament. It was the first concession on the road to Brexit.

Disputes over culture, race and gender identity barely figured in the 2019 leadership race when Mr Johnson prevailed. The world has since changed, and these questions now run through the veins of the parties. Ms. Badenoch, a disciple of Thomas Sowell, an American academic, has made confronting zero-sum identity politics the centerpiece of her campaign. Candidates compete to see who would be best positioned to stand up to transgender activism.

Whether this is a ground on which the conservatives can fight and win the next general election is much less clear. Inflation is already compressing the standard of living and energy bills will jump again in the fall. The National Health Service, which Mr. Cameron and Mr. Johnson saw as the road to electoral success, is under the weight of large backlogs; he barely intruded on the contest.

All leadership races are an exercise in finding a candidate who can reconcile the private desires of a party with the concerns of the general public. Only Sajid Javid, another former chancellor, who pulled out of the race on July 12, dared to remind the party what all MPs know to be true: that, on current performance, they find themselves on a trajectory towards the same electoral oversight that befell the party in 1997. If the Conservatives are to succeed in reinventing themselves again, they must become less introspective and more outward-looking.