The 2024 Republican race is no longer a slam dunk for Donald Trump





A new national poll from The New York Times and Siena College released Tuesday — coupled with a few other recent developments — has me reconsidering that black-and-white answer.

In the poll, Trump led a hypothetical 2024 GOP field with 49%, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with 25%. No other potential candidate – including Texas Senator Ted Cruz, former Vice President Mike Pence and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley – received double-digit support.

In total, nearly half of those who said they intended to vote in the 2024 Republican primary preferred a candidate other than Trump. (Box: Joe Biden’s numbers on this issue are even worse.)

And among those who voted for Trump in 2020 and had a “very” favorable opinion of each of the contenders – in fact a measure of the passion of the party base – Trump (46%) and DeSantis (44%) had figures almost identical.

As the Times wrote of the poll numbers:

“The survey suggests that Mr. Trump would not necessarily enter a primary with an insurmountable advantage over rivals like Mr. DeSantis. His share of the Republican primary electorate is lower than that of Hillary Clinton among early Democrats. of the 2016 race, when she was considered the inevitable favorite, but eventually found herself embroiled in a lengthy primary against Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.”

I totally agree.

It is also worth considering two other things:

1. DeSantis ended May with more than $100 million in the bank for his 2022 re-election race, an astonishing total for a governor running for another term. As Politico reported on Tuesday, DeSantis also recently hosted a rally for major donors and fellow governors he is close to — a decision that must be viewed through a 2024.2 lens. A recent University of New Hampshire poll showed DeSantis at 39% to 37% for Trump in the state’s Republican primary — a virtual stalemate that marked a huge shift from an October 2021 poll in which Trump was leading DeSantis 43% to 18%.

To be clear: if Trump runs (and there’s every reason to believe he will), he’s still the favorite to be the Republican nominee.

But the race no longer feels like a walk for Trump.

The point: There’s a reason Trump is starting to get nervous about entering the 2024 race. He sees DeSantis catching up — and fast.

