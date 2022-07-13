The results of this survey reveal the economic performance of the Jokowi era, oh my…





Warta Ekonomi, Jakarta – The government of Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is again in the spotlight, this time linked to the release of the results of the Indonesian Political Indicators Survey which revealed widely varying public perceptions of the performance of President Joko Widodo’s government. (Jokowi) with a number of economic conditions in the country. It was noted that of the 1,200 correspondents surveyed, most of them described the current state of the national economy as moderate with a percentage of 42.2%. Meanwhile, 25.2% considered the current economic situation to be good and 26.3% considered the current economic situation to be bad. As for the current state of the household economy, most of the public consider that the current economic situation of households is improving with a percentage of 36.9%. Meanwhile, those who think the economy hasn’t changed hit 36.1%. Also Read: I’m sorry for the enemies of Anies Baswedan… Refly Harun dismantles Anies’ above-average abilities compared to the former Governor, Listen! Then, the current household economic trend would show a positive trend. Among them, 40.6% believed that the current trend of the household economy is constantly improving. Meanwhile, 36.1% said that had not changed. Then, 23.3% felt that the economic trend of households was deteriorating. As is known, throughout the era of the Joko Widodo (Jokowi) administration, many economic policies were initiated. It is not uncommon for economic policies to be supported and condemned because they are considered controversial. Among them are policies related to the availability of cooking oil. Previously, President Jokowi temporarily banned the export of raw materials and cooking oil products overseas. The temporary ban is contained in Regulation of the Minister of Commerce Number 22 of 2022 concerning the temporary ban on exports of Crude Palm Oil, Refined Palm Oil, Bleached and Deodorized, Refined Palm Olein, Bleached and deodorized and used cooking oil. This Regulation of the Minister of Commerce comes into force on 28 April 2022 and is valid until domestic needs have been met and the price of bulk cooking oil reaches Rp. 14,000/litre.

Disclaimer: This article is a collaboration of Warta Ekonomi with Accurate. Matters related to the writing, photos, graphics, videos and the entire content of the article are the responsibility of Accurate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wartaekonomi.co.id/read428682/hasil-survei-ini-ungkap-kinerja-ekonomi-era-jokowi-ya-ampun The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos