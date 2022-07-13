China wary of Japan Kishida may take tough stance after election

China has apparently grown suspicious that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida could take a hardline approach to the Communist-led government after his ruling party won a landslide victory in upper house elections. Sunday.

Beijing is also closely watching whether Friday’s shocking assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, seen as a warmongering conservative in China, will motivate Kishida to revise the country’s constitution renouncing war, diplomatic sources said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is believed to be reluctant to avoid a diplomatic spat with Japan, as he has been keen to bolster his influence at home so he can secure a controversial third term as head of the ruling Communist Party Congress that will will run twice a decade at the fall.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the normalization of China-Japan diplomatic ties, prompting Xi’s leaders to try to improve bilateral ties in cooperation with Kishida’s government.

Since Kishida took office in October 2021, Beijing has hoped Tokyo will pursue a well-rounded diplomatic strategy toward the neighboring country, with Yoshimasa Hayashi, seen as a “pro-China” lawmaker, serving as foreign minister, it said. the sources.

But a Chinese government source said, “We need to review the Kishida administration’s policy toward China,” as it has begun to pledge to carry on Abe’s “legacy,” which has shown his commitment to amending the pacifist Constitution drafted by the United States.

Abe’s remarks on security and nuclear issues in East Asia as well as Taiwan, seen by China as a renegade province to be reunited with the mainland by force if necessary, have often strained relations between Beijing and Tokyo.

The Global Times, a Communist Party tabloid, said on Sunday, “For the Chinese public, Abe was a controversial political figure,” citing his frequent visits to Tokyo’s Yasukuni Shrine enshrining Class-A criminals responsible for the war of aggression. from Japan.

By denying the story of the invasion of Japan, Abe earned a “bad reputation” in China and other Asian countries, which were invaded by now-defunct Imperial Japanese forces before and during World War II. , the newspaper added.

Abe, a 67-year-old lawmaker who became Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, died on Friday after being shot dead by a gunman in the western city of Nara while campaigning ahead of the election.

From 2006 to 2007, Abe served as Prime Minister and again from 2012 to 2020. After stepping down, he became the leader of the largest faction within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, retaining influence over the current administration of Kishida.

In the early 2010s, Beijing and Tokyo got bogged down on uninhabited islets in the East China Sea. The dispute escalated after the Japanese government of Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda placed them under state control in September 2012.

During his tenure as prime minister, Abe attempted to restore Japan’s ties with China, while effectively shelving some political issues between the two nations, including the Senkaku Islands, administered by Tokyo and claimed by Beijing, which call them Diaoyu.

In 2019, Abe invited the Chinese president to visit Japan as a state guest for the first time since Xi came to power in 2013, although the trip was postponed following the pandemic. of COVID-19.

In a condolence message to Kishida over Abe’s death, Xi said he had reached important consensus with Abe on building a China-Japan relationship that meets the demands of the new era, according to the report. official Xinhua news agency.

However, following his resignation as prime minister in 2020, Abe angered Beijing with aggressive comments about the security situation around East Asia and Taiwan, with foreign affairs experts saying he had aggravated Sino-Japanese tensions.

In December 2021, Abe declared that any emergency over self-governing Taiwan would be an emergency for Japan and the Japan-US security alliance, triggering a backlash from mainland China. He also expressed hope to visit the Democratic Island.

China and Taiwan have been governed separately since their separation in 1949 following a civil war.

Japan severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan and established them with mainland China in 1972. A joint statement signed that year states that China “reaffirms that Taiwan is an inalienable part of the territory” and that Japan “understands and fully respects this position”.

Earlier this year, Abe said Japan should discuss whether to seek a nuclear sharing agreement similar to the policy of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to counter nuclear-weapon countries close to the Japan, such as Russia, North Korea and China.

If Japan – which had two cities, Hiroshima and Nagasaki, devastated by US atomic bombs during World War II – wants to have nuclear weapons, a constitutional amendment is needed, most likely prompting a reprimand from China.

On Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin warned Kishida against revising Japan’s constitution, saying the move would lead to the neighbour’s remilitarization.

“We hope Japan will earnestly learn the lessons of history, follow the path of peaceful development and take concrete steps that will win the trust of its Asian neighbors and the international community,” Wang told reporters in Beijing. .

Following Sunday’s election, Kishida’s LDP, along with other pro-constitutional review forces, forged a two-thirds majority in the upper house.

Initiating a constitutional amendment requires a two-thirds majority in both houses of the Diet, followed by a majority in a nationwide referendum. The pro-constitutional review forces already have a two-thirds majority in the House of Representatives.

If Kishida really inherited Abe’s legacy, Japan-China relations would “certainly deteriorate further”, a Japanese government source said.

“We want Prime Minister Kishida to communicate with China in a way that won’t harm bilateral relations,” heedless of Abe’s goals of frustrating China after becoming a “kingmaker” of the LDP, added the source.

