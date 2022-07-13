Trump enablers truly in defiance of Congress





Over the weekend, we learned that former Donald Trump political strategist Steve Bannon had written to the Jan. 6 committee indicating that he might, after all, be willing to testify. Bannon, who was indicted for contempt of Congress, had previously claimed to be bound by executive privilege although no court accepted that argument, but he has now presented a letter from the former president granting a waiver. Perhaps indicating how seriously he takes committee work, Bannon chose to participate in a podcast with former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani rather than appear at a court hearing on the contempt charge yesterday. .

Congress shouldn’t fall into the Bannon-Trump trap of taking away a non-existent privilege, Norm Eisen, a former ambassador to the Czech Republic and senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, told me. Compliance does not purge criminal contempt as a matter of law, and Bannon should show no leniency unless he is telling the whole truth.

What about other Trump associates who refused to obey subpoenas and testify? Only former business adviser Peter Navarro faces charges and faces the mandatory minimum sentence of a month in prison if convicted. The Justice Department declined to act on other committee referrals, including that of Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff. Why this reluctance to pursue contempt of Congress?

One explanation can be traced back to what has become one of the darkest episodes in congressional history, which involved my own grandfather: the House Un-American Activities Committee hearings. The HUAC was established in the late 1930s to investigate apparently subversive political activity, at first, both fascist and communist. In the late 1940s, however, with the Cold War underway, the committee focused almost exclusively on unmasking alleged communist plots. During the 1950s, the work of the HUACs ran parallel to Joseph McCarthy’s Senate hearings, which fostered Red Scare paranoia.

My grandfather, author Howard Fast, came to HUAC’s attention through his work for the Joint Anti-Fascist Refugee Committee, a group established in 1941 to fund care for Franco’s refugees after the Civil War. Spanish. The organization had a fundraising arm called the Spanish Refugee Appeal, which my grandfather heard about, he told me, from a friend, playwright Lillian Hellman, who was Dashiell Hammett’s partner. My grandfather was working in Hollywood then, after a wartime stint at the Voice of America. (According to family lore, Hammett also had an affair with my grandmother, Bette Fast.)

Others involved in the refugee appeal included Orson Welles, Dorothy Parker, Dalton Trumbo, Leonard Bernstein and Langston Hughes; the group hosted parties and dinners in Hollywood to raise money for Civil War orphans. But for the Red Scare witch hunters, the Refugee Committee was a communist front organization. Some of those involved were my grandfather’s Communists, yes, but not all of them. In April 1946, about a year before the HUAC took on the Hollywood Ten, the House voted to sue the board of refugee committees, including my grandfather, for criminal prosecution for refusing to cooperate with the HUAC.

Action by the Ministry of Justice was swift. According to the New York Times, all were scorned and most were jailed, some for a year (my grandfather spent three months in federal prison). My grandfather also later appeared before the McCarthys Senate Subcommittee and, as he wrote: Every time I invoked Fifth Amendment protection, I asked senators for the right to say why I used this privilege. They were almost hysterical in their refusal to grant me this right. The hearing was televised and they had no desire to allow millions of Americans to have an explanation of the beginnings of the Fifth Amendment.

Jail and the blacklist ruined many lives, but thankfully not my grandfathers. He began writing Spartacus while in prison and found a way to self-publish the book while blacklisted under a pseudonym. It came out via an imprint he and my grandmother pooled their savings to create, which they named Blue Heron Press after they thought better of calling it Red Herring Press.

My grandfather saved his explanation for taking the Fifth That Senators Wouldn’t Hear for his 1990 memoir, Being Red: Some of the best and richest parts of our heritage exist because early dissenters were willing to to fight for principles, to face prison and, if necessary, death. Unless we realize that this is also the case with today’s dissidents, we will find that we have sold our entire democratic heritage for a dish of very bad soup.

The power of Congress to subpoena witnesses and punish those who refuse to comply must be used with caution, and the prosecution of those who challenged HUAC and McCarthy is seen by many as a gross excess that violates constitutional rights. citizens. But there is a clear difference between yesterday and today. While my grandfather was imprisoned for refusing to divulge details of charity work for orphans because any anti-fascist was considered a suspect, Steve Bannon was indicted for refusing to share what he knew of a real fascist plot against America. Bannon offered no defense of our democratic heritage, but instead hid behind the dubious assertion of executive privilege for former presidents. Now Bannon appears to be looking to trade late cooperation to have the earlier contempt charge dropped.

Unlike your grandfather, who ran, actually appeared before Congress, and asserted constitutional and other privileges on a principled basis, Bannon showed nothing at all and is totally unscrupulous, said Eisen. He should be prosecuted and a jury will convict him.

The role Congress played in the witch hunts of the 1940s and 50s deserves the infamy it has garnered over the years. But that’s no excuse for the Justice Department to slow down action against those who would rather protect their political boss than the Constitution. Mark Meadows was the chief of staff to the most powerful man in the world, a president who was trying to overturn the outcome of a democratic election in order to stay in office illegally and illegitimately. Those who advised, aided and abetted the former president in the run-up to January 6 but refused to testify should definitely be despised.

