SCMP Op-Ed Says Lee Kuan Yews’ Caliber of Leadership Needed in Asia-Pacific Today, Also Praises Examples Set by Jacinda Ardern and Joko Widodo

Today’s troubled times demand high caliber leaders, like the one put in place by Singapore’s founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, an American university professor wrote in a July 12 opinion piece. It was published in the South China Morning Post and titled, Asia Needs Leaders of the Caliber of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew to Navigate a Messy World. Professor Tom Plate, a longtime columnist focused on Asia and America, wrote that the Asia-Pacific region is seeing better leaders today, including New Zealanders Jacinda Ardern and Indonesians Joko Widodo, in the context of the failure of Sri Lanka’s Gotabaya Rajapaksa as well as the resignation of Britain’s Boris Johnson. He also noted the shocking assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last week. Professor Plate quotes former US Secretary of State Henry Kissingers’ new book, Leadership: Six Studies in Global Strategy, which includes only one Asian leader, Mr. Lee Kuan Yew, calling Mr. Lee’s Kissingers pick superb. As Kissinger puts it, Lee’s legacy is both the product of the emergence of the central city-state of Singapore and the process, which Kissinger calls the Strategy of Excellence. Under the iron will of Lee and his able successors, Singapore achieved a level of governance that, to some extent, became global, he writes. And although Mr. Lee has been criticized for his human rights record, he stressed that Lee’s deep understanding of human needs and the moral obligation of governments to meet them is widely appreciated. Professor Plate went on to say that overall the caliber of leadership in the Asia-Pacific region is increasing, attributing this in part to Singapore and Lee setting the standard and also due to continued economic energy of the region. The two examples of leadership he cites are Ardern and Widodo. From the Prime Minister of New Zealand, he writes that she has done an outstanding job since 2017, when she took office. She is a lucid and dexterously grounded politician who advances realistic possibilities instead of recycling old myths, he added. Of Mr. Widodo, he wrote, An impressive Asian leader is Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia, who since 2014 has ruled the world’s fourth most populous country, home to more Muslim residents than any other. Professor Plate said these are the leaders Asia needs, adding that they should forge a special relationship to help the world craft a more functional approach to China than a containment policy. /TISG Chee Soon Juan: Lee Kuan Yew was right; we need innovative and critical thinking to face the complex changes ahead Follow us on social networks Send your scoops to [email protected] – Advertising –



