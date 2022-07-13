Putin set to visit Iran for Syria talks with Raisi and Erdogan





Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to meet his Turkish and Iranian counterparts in what will be his second trip abroad since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. The Kremlin announced Monday that Putin will attend a trilateral summit with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi in Tehran next Tuesday. Moscow officials said the three leaders will discuss Syria-related issues. Russia and Iran have acted as key military and political allies of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while Turkey has backed the Free Syrian Army and other anti-government factions. Turkey has carried out at least three large-scale military operations in Syria since the country was embroiled in a civil war in 2011, with Turkish anti-government and Turkish-aligned forces currently occupying swaths of northern Syria. Meeting marks Putin’s second trip abroad since start of Russian-Ukrainian war; the Russian leader embarked on a one-day visit to Dushanbe for talks with his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, in late July. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin would meet Erdogan separately ahead of the summit. Ankara has become a key mediator between Russia and Ukraine, hosting a series of bilateral talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations during March that ultimately failed to lead to a peace settlement. Turkey is involved in ongoing talks with Russia and the United Nations to establish a trade corridor out of Ukraine’s Black Sea coast to ensure unfettered grain exports out of the country. Erdogan said earlier in July that Russia and Ukraine were just days away from striking a grain export deal, but Kyiv officials expressed skepticism that a deal would be struck soon . We are a few steps away from the deal, but these steps are the most difficult, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview. according at Bloomberg. I do not want to join the chorus of those who say that the agreement will take place next week. The summit comes shortly after White House claims that Russia is asking Iran for hundreds of military unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Our information indicates that the Iranian government is preparing to supply Russia with up to several hundred drones, including weapons-capable drones on an accelerated schedule, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said. Told reporters on Monday. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said Newsweek there have been no recent arrangements between Tehran and Moscow regarding drone transfers. “The cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation dates back to before the start of the Ukrainian war and there have been no specific developments recently in this regard,” Kanaani said. Mark Episkopos is a national security reporter for the National interest. Picture: Reuters.



