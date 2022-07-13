Opinion: Boris Johnson’s political demise offers a lesson to US Republicans





The cascade of resignations from British officials urging the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is struggling with ethics issues, has finally produced the desired result. After an endless series of scandals and following stubborn vows that he would not give up, Johnson finally announced his resignation on Thursday.

It seems that democracy has prevailed in the UK. It was a bit of a chaotic circus, of course, consistent with Johnson’s premiership and much of his life (not to mention his Hair ). But, in the end, the process worked and Britain walked away from the abyss.

The man who former President Donald Trump called ‘Britain Trump’ has finally resigned in disgrace for lying, breaking the rules and trying to get away with it yet again.

Seen from across the Atlantic, Britain’s chaos was both satisfying and destabilizing. Americans, whose democracy barely survived four years of Trump, reflexively drew a comparison between the transgressions that led Britain’s Conservative Party and much of the UK to turn its back on Johnson and the actions well most damning and dangerous of the former American president, who remains to this day the most powerful character in the Republican Party and seems almost certain to run for president again. Johnson and Trump took power with long recordings breach of rules, dishonesty and deceit. Their supporters knew who they were choosing. Their lifestyle continued in the office. By Trumpian standards, however, Johnson’s lies and misdeeds as the prime minister barely qualify for the evening news. It is a tribute to British democracy that Tory leaders have decided” enough is enough “, after Johnson was caught lying. The unlikely straw, the one that fractured the spine of the proverbially overloaded camel, landed after he appointed Chris Pincher to a leadership position after being accused of sexual misconduct.(In a resignation letter to Johnson, Pincher did not admit the allegations directly, writing, “I drank way too much last night” and “embarrassed myself and others.”) Further allegations about Pincher’s past conduct later resurfaced in light of his resignation. For some confusing reason, Johnson kept changing his story about why he nominated Pincher. Instead of admitting a mistake and moving on, he claimed he was unaware of any specific allegations. Imagine that under Trump. It would barely rank in the top 1,000 scandals. For Johnson, this added to other high-profile controversies. More importantly, there was “Partygate”, the months-long series of prevarications over Johnson’s multiple Downing Street parties while the country was under a strict Covid-19 lockdown. The lies were undone by photographs of the Prime Minister and his party guests, alcohol in hand, even after Johnson feigned innocence, saying he ‘implicitly believed it was a business event “. He became the first UK Prime Minister to be fined for breaking the law and apologized to Parliament “without reservation”. But he remained in office and continued to play with the truth. Johnson’s behavior and his disregard for the truth – which helped him getting to the office – were shocking by normal standards. By Trump’s standards, who was timed delivering a mind-blowing 30,573 lies and misleading claims while he was president, and hasn’t stopped since he left office, it was a weak effort. In the end, Johnson was, is, an empowered charismatic politician, who felt the rules were made for others, and had no qualms about fabricating stories to get his way. He got away with it almost every time. But he was not a darkly malignant figure of the caliber that threatened American democracy. He was more of a small-bore type, the type that gradually erodes norms and values ​​– a long-term threat more than an immediate threat. When he resigned as party leader, an utterly uncontrollable Johnson did not blame himself, but “herd instinct”. If it was herd instinct, it was welcome, a revival of respect for decency; a belated recognition that leaders with hollow ethical cores are dangerous to democracies. It wasn’t just Americans who automatically thought of Trump when they learned that Johnson was finally being held accountable. Across Europe, many have made the analogy. Guy Verhofstadt, longtime Belgian prime minister and now a prominent member of the European Parliament, tweeted: “Boris Johnson’s reign ends in disgrace, like his friend Donald Trump . The end of an era of transatlantic populism? Let’s hope so.” But Americans aren’t so sure Trump’s reign is over for good. The majority wish trump would go away . But he won’t. Not after two impeachments, not after allegedly leading a failed coup attempt, not after an election he lost decisively but still insists he won. Although it was not easy and they waited too long, Britain’s Conservative leaders had a harder time turning against their boss than America’s Republicans. In Britain, they supported him and mostly tolerated Johnson’s transgressions. In the United States, countless elected Republicans have done more than condone Trump’s lies. They have kissed them amplified them, cast their spell with the lies and the liar. Yet the events of the past week in London reveal an opening, leaving a glimmer of hope that those who promoted, defended or quietly tolerated Trump will one day decide that they too have reached their limit. And that enough of them will say it out loud that they can force the most undemocratic of players off the stage and move on to healing a divided and exhausted country – and its badly bruised democracy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/12/opinions/boris-johnson-resignation-american-politics-ghitis/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos