Donald Trump electrified crowd ahead of Jan. 6 riot, panel finds





Donald Trump electrified his far-right supporters by calling on them to demonstrate in Washington on January 6, 2021 before launching a carefully planned call for them to march on Capitol Hill, a congressional committee has heard.

Members of the bipartisan panel investigating last year’s mob attack argued at a public hearing on Tuesday that the former president was directly responsible for inciting violence among his supporters who believed Joe Biden stole the 2020 election.

Liz Cheney, the committee’s Republican vice chair, also revealed that the former president tried to contact an unidentified witness who is expected to testify before the committee next week. This witness did not pick up the phone, she said, but instead contacted her lawyer, who told the committee.

That committee provided that information to the Justice Department, she said. We will take any effort to influence testimony very seriously.

Tuesday’s hearing focused on Trump’s actions before Jan. 6. Democratic committee member Jamie Raskin said the former president electrified and galvanized his supporters, many of them far-right, with a tweet urging them to come to Washington that day. to protest the election results.

The committee posted emails, text messages and a draft tweet showing the former president planned for days to use a speech near the White House to urge his supporters to march on Congress.

When Donald Trump tweeted, he became the first president to call on a crowd to descend on the capital to block the constitutional transfer of power, Raskin said. He set off an explosive chain reaction among his followers.

The committee showed that many of Trump’s most extreme supporters were using the tweet to generate enthusiasm for the Jan. 6 protest. Alex Jones, a right-wing conspiracy theorist, filmed a video saying that Trump was now calling on people to take action to show our numbers.

Jason Van Tatenhove, former national media director of the Oath Keepers, a far-right group, told the committee that January 6 could have been the spark that ignited a new civil war.

Committee members also showed that many around the former president knew he was planning to urge protesters to head to the Capitol building.

They posted a draft tweet from Trump, which was shown to the former president but never sent, saying: I will be giving a big speech at 10 a.m. on January 6 at the Ellipse (south of the White House). Please arrive early, a massive crowd is expected. Walk to the Capitol after.

When Trump made his call during his Jan. 6 speech, it was framed as an off-the-cuff remark, but committee members argued he deliberately sent an armed mob to attack the Capitol building.

Some of those around Trump blamed him for the violence. The committee showed text messages sent by former campaign leader Brad Parscale, saying: This is about Trump pushing for uncertainty in our country, a sitting president calling for civil war… I feel guilty for have helped him.

The committee also heard testimony from multiple witnesses about how Trump continued to push his false claims that the election was stolen even though nearly everyone close to him told him it was not.

Pat Cipollone, the former White House attorney and close Trump ally, told the committee: Did I believe he had to concede the election at the time? Yes, I believed it.

Still, some of Trump’s advisers wanted him to press his defiance, leading to what was described as a screaming match at a meeting at the White House in December 2020.

On one side were Trump attorney Sidney Powell, Patrick Byrne, the former chief executive of Overstock.com, and Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser. They wanted the former president to appoint Powell as a special adviser to investigate conspiracy theories that foreign governments had helped alter the results recorded in automatic voting machines.

The other side included Cipollone, Eric Herschmann, another White House attorney, and White House aide Derek Lyons, who urged the president to dismiss such conspiracy theories.

Herschmann told the committee: It got to the point where the screaming was completely, completely out there… It was late at night and it was a long day, and what they were offering, I thought, was mad.

The meeting ended after midnight, witnesses said. Less than two hours later, Trump sent the tweet to the center of Tuesday’s hearing: Large demonstration in DC on January 6. Be there, will be wild!

Next week, the committee will hold what is expected to be the last in a series of public hearings before the members draft their final report. Our hearing next week will be a profound moment of judgment for America, Raskin said.

