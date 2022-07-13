Imran challenges leaders to raise petrol prices to Rs150/litre





Urges young people to defeat defectors

Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan has challenged leaders to reduce the prices of petroleum products to 150 rupees per litre.

Addressing a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) campaign rally at PP-282 in Layyah on Tuesday, he said Americans did not like his visit to Russia and a plot had been hatched upon his return in Pakistan. The United States Embassy started calling our people, many defectors from our party visited the United States Embassy, ​​and first a plot was hatched, and then our government was overthrown.

Imran Khan said the country was making progress when our government was overthrown because the United States needed leaders who obeyed its commands.

According to the Economic Survey, the highest growth was seen in the past two years, he said and added during the tenure of the PTI governments, exports increased and the country received record remittances , while the textile industry saw record production. We made laws and farmers got money from the sugar mafia.

Earlier, addressing a rally in Darya Khan neighborhood in Bhakkar, the former prime minister said on Tuesday, while launching a tirade against political opponents, that no one would ever accept these American thieves and slaves.

He said: We do not bow down to anyone but Allah the Almighty and we seek help only from the Almighty. Imran Khan said he made jihad against these goons adding that the government of thieves was imposed on us but we would never accept American slaves and thieves.

I will never accept them even if I lose my life,” Imran Khan said, adding that he took to the streets to wage jihad against these thieves.

The president of the PTI said that people from his party were threatened over the phone. They are threatened with being thrown in prison.

