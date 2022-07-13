Trump repeatedly advised to concede in fall 2020, former aides testify





Former Trump administration aides and officials testified before the Jan. 6 select committee that they and others in former President Trump’s orbit accepted the election result between late November and mid-December 2020.

Why it matters: The testimony, released during the committee hearing on Tuesday, aims to highlight how Trump continued his efforts to annul the election despite many of his top advisers believing he had lost and telling him so as much.

Driving the news: Former White House attorney Pat Cipollone said former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows indicated towards the end of November and after that Trump would eventually leave office with elegance in discussions on his concession to the election.

“I would say that’s a statement and a sentiment that I heard from Mark Meadows…it wasn’t a unique statement,” Cipollone said during closed-door testimony before the committee last week. Former attorney Bill Barr said that, at that time, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner said he and Meadows were “working” to get Trump to accept reality. Former Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia said that in mid-December he “communicated to the president … what needed to be done was concede.”

Several other aides said in closed-door testimony that they believed the election was lost and began planning to leave the White House after the Electoral College meeting on Dec. 14, 2020.

“After the litigation ended, I started planning my life after the administration,” said former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. and I believed at that time that the avenues for him to sue were probably closed. Former White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump said Dec. 14 was when she realized the administration would end: “I think that was my feeling, probably before as well.”

What they say: ‘Donald Trump had access to more detailed and specific information showing that the election was not actually stolen than almost any other American,’ the vice president of the select committee Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.).

“No rational or sane man in his position could ignore this information and come to the opposite conclusion. And Donald Trump cannot escape responsibility by being willfully blind.”

