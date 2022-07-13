The deepest crisis for 30 years

This is an abridged version of an article from the next issue (number 8) of Socialist World, the political and theoretical journal of the International Socialist Alternative.

Vincent Kolo, chinaworker.info

A succession of economic and political catastrophes cast a dark cloud over Xi Jinping’s impending coronation as China’s dictator for life. The crippling zero-COVID lockdowns in major cities, collapsing GDP growth, record unemployment levels and accelerating imperialist conflict in the shadow of war in Ukraine have plunged Chinese society into its most recent crisis. deepest for thirty years.

All social classes have a deep sense of economic pessimism and fear of what the future holds. The brutality of the Zero COVID policy has stoked anger on an unprecedented scale against the regime.

Xi reportedly told senior officials that this year’s GDP must at all costs exceed the US figure, an unlikely outcome unless the US economy hits a hard landing. Bloomberg lowered its GDP forecast for China to 2% while forecasting 2.8% for the United States. No international forecasting agency now predicts growth above 4.3% for China in 2022, well below the government’s 5.5% target.

At the five-year congress of the so-called Communist Party (CCP) later this year, Xi will extend his reign with a third term as general secretary or perhaps by reviving the long dormant post of CCP chairman.

Stability

Xi’s concentration of personal power and abandonment of the model of collective dictatorship of the past four decades, since the CCP under Deng Xiaoping launched the process of capitalist restoration, is an expression of a deep crisis within the regime and of Chinese society. Social, political and regional tensions are reaching their climax. These internal pressures are one of the drivers of imperialist conflict, as Chinese capitalism is forced to seek a greater global role. At the same time, the US-China imperialist Cold War is exacerbating internal contradictions.

This year, outbreaks of the highly transmissible variant of Omicron have provoked a policy of dystopian shock and awe from the dictatorship. The massive lockdowns of 2022 have no equivalent in human history. More than 300 million people have been directly affected, enduring weeks of house arrest, loss of income, food shortages, denial of non-COVID medical treatment and bureaucratic intimidation. But even away from the lockdowns, the impact is significant, as the collapse in consumer spending shows, as people fear they are next.

State censorship means it is not possible to question the Xis Zero COVID policy. Even the WHO’s mild criticism of the policy as unsustainable has been removed from public view. Global capitalism has gradually realized that Xi’s regime will persist with Zero COVID at least until after the CCP Congress, despite its staggering economic costs.

Zero COVID, who pays?

These are reflected in the sharp economic recession with a likely contraction in GDP in the second quarter, but also in the additional burden on overstretched local governments, which must fund mass nucleic acid testing of citizens every 72 or even every 48 hours. A report by Soochow Securities puts the cost of regular COVID testing for all of China’s first- and second-tier cities (combined population of 505 million people) at 1.7 trillion yuan per year, or 1.3% of GDP. That’s more than China’s defense budget of 1.45 trillion yuan. This of course does not include the much higher cost to the economy as a whole of lost production, lost consumer spending and broken supply chains.

Most local governments are in a state of serious financial difficulty due to drastically reduced land sales (due to the real estate collapse) and tax revenues (due to government shutdowns and tax breaks ). Local governments across the country are imposing pay cuts on their staff and even demanding the return of bonuses from 2021.

For the working class, the Zero COVID policy means increased exploitation, lost wages and increased debt. Shanghai, for example, has almost five million migrant workers from the poorest provinces. During the lockdown, most of these workers had neither work nor income.

To meet the demands of capitalists, especially foreign capitalists who are increasingly relocating production out of China, a closed-loop system has been introduced in designated factories during the lockdown, in which workers maintain a certain level of production in a sealed environment. Instead of working from home, the closed-loop system means living at work. At Teslas Gigafactory in Shanghai, for example, thousands of autoworkers slept on the factory floor during the lockdown to work 12-hour shifts, six days a week.

There have been at least seven other pandemic-related worker protests in Shanghai since March. Online video shows protest in June by dozens of people in hazmat suitsto natureperformers (Big Whites) marching to demand unpaid wages.

A social control tool

These incidents contradict the regime’s claim that its pandemic policy puts people first. It also responds to misguided left-wing groups internationally who support China’s COVID policy as a progressive alternative to Western governments’ disastrous pandemic mismanagement. The position of the CCP is at once reactionary, anti-worker and pro-capitalist.

The Xi regimes’ emphasis on mass nucleic acid testing has sparked a gold rush for companies in this field. This includes over 400 new businesses launched in the last year alone, many of which are understandably linked to the CCP elite. The net profits of 20 companies listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange’s COVID-19 Detection Index doubled in 2021. Among China’s top 100 billionaires, more than a tenth are from the pharmaceutical or biotech industries.

Xi’s regime not only persists with Zero COVID, but roots it in a longer-term system. The mass testing and quarantine infrastructure is massively expanded, with hundreds of thousands of permanent testing centers being built across the country.

In doing so, the Xi regime is significantly improving its apparatus of social control and repression under the guise of fighting the virus.

Restrictions on citizens’ movements are reinforced by the electronic marking of the entire population through the mandatory application of the COVID health code. This technology did not exist during the first phase of the pandemic two years ago. The Wuhan lockdown, which shocked the world at the time, was much softer than this year’s iterations in Shanghai and elsewhere.

How unique?

The economic crisis is not only or even mainly due to the Xis Zero COVID policy, even if it has greatly worsened the situation. The watershed economic moment came last year when the housing bubble finally burst. This sector accounted for 28% of Chinese GDP. It was the main engine of the CCP’s debt-driven state capitalist economic model and that engine is now broken. Current debt levels, at over 300% of GDP, limit the ability of regimes to revive the economy through financial stimulus. Global capitalists and their Chinese counterparts are increasingly frustrated with the lack of a big bazooka stimulus package on the scale of 2008 or even 2020.

In earlier debates within the CWI (the forerunner of the ISA), the previous leadership of the International Secretariat believed that the high degree of state control in China, a legacy of its Stalinist past, provided the regime with a unique ability to manage the economy to avoid crises. The CCP could do things that no other government could do, they reasoned.

It was true but only up to a point. Overstating the case could lead to errors in analysis and perspectives. Comrades, including those from China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, argued that it was not enough to point out the unique characteristics of China’s state capitalist economy (not a planned economy, but a capitalist economy run by a dictatorship with strong bureaucratic and state interventionist characteristics), but also to underline their limits. These differences do not confer economic invincibility or immunity from crises as even some capitalist commentators imagine. In the end, although the processes may take place on a different time scale, the laws of the capitalist economy assert themselves.

Sales of new homes have fallen for eleven consecutive months and by a record 59% in May, year over year. Last year, the exhaustion of real estate bubbles first revealed itself as a liquidity crisis at major developers like Evergrande Group. That this was just the tip of the iceberg, as we explained, has been confirmed.

Mass unemployment

Soaring unemployment is the most alarming measure of China’s economic woes. The most explosive ingredient is unemployment among 1,624-year-olds, which in May reached a historically high level of 18.4%. This is more than double the youth unemployment rate in the US (7.9%) and higher than in the EU (13.9%).

A new level of economic hardship and uncertainty is shaping the consciousness of young people, workers and migrants, whose faith in the CCP’s ability to manage economic affairs is deeply shaken. The radicalization of the younger generation is reflected in social media, the only channel for limited public discussion and social commentary in China.

The next period of Xi’s rule, as he tries to consolidate his control for decades to come, will be far more stormy. China’s demographic crisis, fewer workers and fewer consumers and its stalled debt-ridden economy looks increasingly likely to ruin the regime’s grand ambitions to overtake US imperialism as the latter faces its own serious problems. For socialists, these developments are of enormous significance as the two greatest economic and military powers of world capitalism enter a phase of crisis and unprecedented political upheaval.