Jokowi reprimanded for abusing his position, Fajran calls Zulkifli Hasan incomprehensible » DIALEXIS :: Dialetics and Analysis





Photo: is DIALEKSIS.COM | Aceh- President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has criticized Commerce Minister Zulfikli Hasan for focusing on work, including stabilizing cooking oil prices. Zulfikli Hasan distributed free cooking oil with an inserted election campaign for the princess. Zulfikli Hasan’s behavior also caught the attention of President Jokowi. In response to this, a political observer, Fajran Zain, said that on the side of the government coalition, this attitude was not commendable. Because the position of the community is in trouble with cooking oil. As Minister Zulfikli Hasan, his great duty is to lower oil prices. Zulfikli Hasan’s goal is to be appointed Minister of Commerce so that cooking oil is accessible to everyone. He was actually not capable, in fact some of his strategic roles were still intervened by Luhut. Second, his policy of distributing cooking oil during the campaign was highly unethical. Although for some politicians it is considered normal, especially now that the year of politics is approaching, Fajran Zain told Dialeksis.com, Tuesday (7/12/2022). According to him, it is very understandable that there are civil servants or politicians who provide BLT, basic food aid and any assistance. But not by slipping messages that are conveyed more or less like that. Because he hasn’t even entered the campaign season yet. He pointed out that it is not uncommon for politicians to assist in conducting voter education campaigns. However, it would be very unfortunate if it were carried out by the competent authority. The Zulhas should not provide cooking oil for campaign purposes, but lower the price of cooking oil so that cooking oil is accessible at lower cost. This, he said, showed that Zulfikli Hasan was not capable. This means that his position in this position has the daunting task of ensuring that commodity prices are under government control, available and easily accessible. On the other hand, Fajran Zain said, President Joko Widodo has promised to stabilize cooking oil prices. Because oil is scarce, the price becomes high. President Jokowi also said he would find a solution so that oil is not scarce and cheap. But what happened, it’s true that oil is no longer scarce, but the price has not gone down. Not normal like yesterday’s price, he said. He added that President Jokowi must assure the Minister of Commerce to immediately normalize commodity prices. He had to resume his original duties as trade minister, ensuring that all commodity prices were affordable. The first is available and the second is affordable. The government provided a solution by limiting the export quota. But when the goods are available, the price will not drop,” he concluded. (Aldha Firmansiyah)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dialeksis.com/aceh/ditegur-jokowi-karena-menyalahgunakan-jabatan-fajran-sebut-zulkifli-hasan-bersikap-tak-terpuji/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos