Meeting between Erdogan and Putin in Tehran

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are due to meet in Tehran next week, with Ukrainian grain exports and a possible Turkish operation in Syria likely to top the agenda.

Kremlin spokesmanDmitry Peskovsaid today that Putin would visit Iran on July 19 to attend a three-way summit between the Turkish, Iranian and Russian leaders and would also hold bilateral meetings with the two leaders on the sidelines.

Ankara’s efforts to facilitate a UN-led initiative for a Black Sea Naval Corridor to export grain from Ukraine are expected to be high on the agenda of bilateral talks between Putin and Erdogan. The meeting will be followed by quadripartite talks in Istanbul. Turkish, Ukrainian and Russian military delegations as well as UN officials will discuss security of Ukrainian grain export, Turkish Defense Minister says Hulusi Akarsaid today.

The UN has warned of high expectations as the international community warns of a looming global food crisis if efforts fail.

“We work hard indeed, butthere is still a long way to go. Many people talk about it; we would rather try to do so, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said today. Ukrainian officials say400 million people worldwidedepend on Ukrainian grain exports.

Russia insists Ukraine must clear its ports for exports to begin. Ukraine, in turn, is calling for security guarantees, demanding that third countries and the UN prevent Russia from launching amphibious assaults on its shores once the waters are cleared.

Russia’s leverage to exacerbate or mitigate the looming food crisis is significant, Maxim Suchkov, a nonresident researcher at the Middle East Institute, told Al-Monitor. According to Suchkov, Moscow wants to prove that it did not cause the grain crisis, and Turkey seeks “to establish itself as the benchmark in the talks”.

Again, Putin’s and Erdogan’s intentions have found a common stance while pursuing somewhat different interests, he said, adding that Turkish-Russian cooperation for a secure naval corridor is also in the interest of both parties.

The grain crisis already led to tension between Ankara and Kyiv last week, after Turkish authorities released a Russian ship that Kyiv accused of being loaded with grain from Russian-occupied territories, despite criminal evidence presented to the Turkish authorities, deplored the spokesman of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleg Nikolenko.

The four-party talks in Istanbul will come after Erdogan discussed the efforts with Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in separate phone conversations on July 11.

Erdogan told Putin that now is the time to act on the UN plan to set up safe corridors for grain exports in the Black Sea, according to aofficial readingby Turkey.

The two leaders also discussed the situation in Syria, the reading added as Turkish threats of a new military offensive against Kurdish groups in northern Syria persist. Erdogan is likely to pressure Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to support the operation.

Ankara recently scaled back its threatening rhetoric about a potential operation against Kurdish groups, key allies of US-led international coalition forces in the fight against Islamic State in the absence of Russian and US green lights. Erdogan last week that his country wasWithout haste.

Yet the Kurdish-led autonomy in northern Syria has declared a state of emergency, citing the expected incursion. July 10, AkarreiteratedThreats from Ankara, saying Turkish troops have been subjected to serious harassment from Tel Rifaat and Manbij, the towns in northern Syria that Erdogan pledged to rid of terrorists last month. Tel Rifaat seems a less likely option given its proximity to the predominantly Shia towns of Nubl and al-Zahra where pro-Iranian forces are located.

Akar said it was out of the question for Turkey to respond to calls from foreign capitals not to carry out this operation, adding that talks with the parties and persons concerned are ongoing.

I expect some bargaining in the upcoming talks, Suchkov said, pointing to theRussianand Iranian statements bringing Turkey to the negotiating table.

Turkey failed to get the green light from its Astana partners for an all-out operation during the latest round of talks in Kazakhstan last month.

Yet, is an operation limited to Manbij possible?

According to Suchkov, the answer depends on three factors: whether such an operation would complicate Russia’s presence and political influence in Syria; whether that would mean a confrontation between Turkish troops and Syrian government forces; and the position of Tehran.