British imperial nostalgia should follow Johnson Out





Comment this story Comment Supporters of outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson turned on him after his downfall, accusing him of a flippant disregard for truth and integrity in public life. But no one can claim that this fatal trait was previously unknown. While Johnson’s journalism career has been distinguished by fake news and fabricated quotes, as well as racist and Islamophobic mockery, his personal life has been hampered by allegations of official favors to mistresses. A political career spurred on by Brexit lies and marred by almost every type of scandal has confirmed that Johnson is little more than a posh rascal. For people around the world who were constantly puzzled by his success, the questions were always: How did he manage to receive the largest electoral mandate in decades in the world’s oldest democracy? How did the country’s once-respectable newspapers and notorious tabloids become cheerleaders for a near-perfect embodiment of the upper-class thug? The answer lies partly in the elite culture of empire, a social pathology that has uniquely dulled Britain, engaging its political and media class, in the absence of empire, in empty representations and repetitions of power and authority that slipped away long ago. To get a quick idea, just take a look at the image of Johnson preening himself, with former Prime Minister David Cameron (an Eton alumnus), in tailcoats and knots butterfly at the Bullingdon Club, a wild drinking club of private guests. undergraduate students educated at Oxford. It is a snapshot of the British Imperial style in its late and most decadent phase. Parodic and exaggerated, it is behind acts of national self-harm as devastating as Brexit; Johnson represents his apotheosis. The original incarnation of the overpromoted public school boy, described by writer Cyril Connolly as a case of permanent adolescence, was of course the Imperial Proconsul. Forged on the playgrounds of Eton, this representative of the British Empire has often had no other quality than the confidence in its ability to rule over much of the world. The many victims of his arrogance and incompetence in the colonies could clearly see his chief vice: emotional aridity, an inability to sympathize or understand others than his peers. As a result, Mohandas K. Mahatma Gandhi devised a method of anti-colonial resistance that aimed to reconnect British Indian lords to their ethical and emotional lives, and help them repair the damage caused by long years of isolation and abuse. in boarding schools. In class-damaged British society, however, the personality of the imperial patrician morphed into an ideal for the rest, a prerequisite for joining the ruling elite. Indeed, a prodigious belief in one’s abilities and ease in expressing them became the essence of an iconic and increasingly exportable Britishness as the empire faded. Expensive private schools and Oxbridge trained young men for a life of bluffing and successful posturing. In his new book, Chums: How a Tiny Caste of Oxford Tories Took Over the UK, Financial Times journalist Simon Kuper disarmingly confesses that Oxford mainly trained him to write and speak to earn a living without too much knowledge. Johnson’s seemingly erudite (and often inaccurate) invocations of the Greek and Roman classics are one of those late and quintessentially British performances of patrician power. It has certainly become globally attractive in an age of meritocratic aspiration. Opening branches of British boarding schools in their own countries, Asia’s elites sought to initiate their own children into the conduct of Britain’s chumocracy. With its lax regulations, Britain has also become Butler to the World, the title of a recent and compelling book that describes how Britain has become the servant of tycoons, tax evaders, kleptocrats and criminals. Recent revelations about the Emir of Qatar donating suitcases of cash to a royal charity, or Boris Johnson’s encounters with a wealthy ex-KGB agent, underscore how foreigners with money are helping to polish the legacy British Imperial. The inevitable problem is that the empire itself no longer exists. Absent of its original source of power, wealth and prestige, Britain has locked itself into an imaginary life. As a result, the country’s ruling class continues to helplessly display the same symptoms of imperial-era delusion, whether it’s volunteering to suppress the insurgent natives of Basra during the Iraq war, to promise to recreate global Britain through Brexit or to offer to help Ukraine get Crimea back. From Russia. Meanwhile, the pseudo-imperial style is rapidly hardening as deep-rooted economic problems are laid bare and working classes and minorities become more assertive. Certainly, the British media is pursuing Johnson’s culture war on awakening with raw vitriol rather than wit and elegance. In a country where many people fear losing their power and status, an avowed villain seems most capable of defending the ancient right of white men to say or do whatever they want, no matter what. the results. It appeared to be the best safeguard against a probable future of economic weakening and demographic diversity. Of course, Johnson’s plan for a Great Restoration of Confidence, a lie-fueled Brexit, has always been doomed to hasten national decline and trigger mass impoverishment and suffering like that once experienced in misgoverned countries. by the British imperialists. One can only hope Johnson was the latest expression of an Imperial-era recklessness that has long since passed its sell-by date and turned toxic. More other writers at Bloomberg Opinion: Johnsons Exit is Populisms Latest Fallout: Adrian Wooldridge Successor Warning! Boris Johnson has a real legacy: Martin Ivens Johnson leaves but UK damage will linger: Max Hastings This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners. Pankaj Mishra is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is the author, most recently, of Run and Hide. More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com/opinion

