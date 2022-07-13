Donald Trump was a president asking for civil war





Donald Trump’s advisers have proven to be the strongest witnesses against him. In seven hearings over the past five weeks, the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol has featured a parade of loyalists from Trump’s inner circle eviscerating Trump’s apology . On Tuesday, those who offered raunchy testimonies about the president they served included his attorney general, his campaign manager, his lawyers, his press secretary, two of his deputy press officers, his daughter and, notably, his White House attorney Pat Cipollone.

They knew they all knew that Trump’s lies about the rigged election were, as former Attorney General William Barr so aptly put it in deposition given at a previous hearing, bullshit and complete nonsense. They testified that they told Trump as well. And they were under no illusions about the damage the president was causing by ignoring the evidence, the courts, the Electoral College and the Constitution itself to continue his quest to void the 2020 election and stay in power.

On Tuesday, the committee released a text message from former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, which it sent to another adviser, Katrina Pierson, after watching the president’s inflammatory speech on January 6: It was, wrote Parscale, nothing less than a sitting president asking for civil war. In another text to Pierson on that horrible day, Parscale wrote, I feel guilty for helping him win. But not too guilty, apparently. Not only has Parscale not publicly broken with Trump; since January 6, his company has received one hundred and fifty thousand dollars in payment from Trumps PAC.

If there was any doubt about the purpose of the hearings, it has now become all too clear: to pin the blame for Jan. 6 on Trump. Liz Cheney, the Republican vice chair on the panel whose apostasy towards the former president made her an outcast in her own party, delivered a heartbreaking tirade on the subject. After noting that virtually everyone close to Trump had told him that the 2020 election hadn’t been stolen, Cheney scoffed at the idea that he had been misled or misguided or had taken advice. somehow tricked into supporting a coup against the US government. He’s a seventy-six-year-old man, Cheney said, not an impressionable kid. If Trump let the lunatics into the Oval Office and applauded what they said to him, that was madness that no rational or sane man in his position had the right to indulge. Trump, she concluded, cannot escape responsibility by being willfully blind.

At Tuesday’s hearing, the committee provided important new information to prove Trump’s guilt, including that he personally insisted on attacking Vice President Mike Pence during his January 6 speech, even ordering that his review is reinserted after removal. . The panel also showed that Trump planned for days to disregard Park Police clearances for a Jan. 6 rally only at the Ellipse and to urge his supporters to march on the Capitol for the explicit purpose of prevent Pence and Congress from counting electoral votes. Evidence confirms that this was not a spontaneous call to action, but rather a deliberate strategy decided in advance by the president, Rep. Stephanie Murphy, a Democrat from Florida who was the one of the panel presenters on Tuesday, said. Cheney unveiled the committee’s biggest new accusation against Trump in the final moments of the three-hour hearing. She announced that Trump had personally attempted to contact a committee witness following the damaging public hearing involving former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, and that the committee had referred the matter to the Justice Department.

Tuesday’s hearing focused on a key moment in America’s post-election denouement: the period, in mid-December 2020, when Trump, after being pushed back by the courts and rejected in the states in his efforts to prevent the certification of his defeat, decided to continue his efforts to overturn the election and remain in power despite everything. On December 14, in accordance with the Constitution and federal law, the Electoral College met. It was supposed to be the end of the road for Trump. Instead, testimony showed he fended off Cipollone and other advisers and considered a series of last-ditch schemes. Four days later, on December 18, Trump held what Jamie Raskin, the Maryland Democrat who led much of the hearing, called the craziest meeting of the Trump presidency, inviting a gallery of thugs from conspiracy theorists and plotters in the Oval Office.

The panel presented a dramatic rendition of the hour-long meeting, which featured shouting, swearing, finger-pointing and the specter of a president actively considering using the US military to seize voting machines, for the first time in American history. Cipollone testified that he was fiercely opposed to what Trump was considering and that it was a terrible idea. The former White House lawyer obviously set a new land speed record in the Oval Office in an attempt to stop Trump from naming Sidney Powell, a lawyer who recklessly advanced patently false allegations about nefarious international plots to hack the American voting machines, as special adviser. investigate the elections. When the meeting ended, inconclusively, Trump stayed up late and tweeted, at 1:42 a.m., a now infamous plea to his supporters to come to Washington for a big protest on Jan. 6. He said to be there, will be wild.

Whether the committee has thus far definitively proven the case against Trump, the hearings have offered a portrait of his White House engulfed in almost unimaginable madness in the weeks leading up to Jan. 6. How derailed was Trump and how twisted was his world? What struck me most on Tuesday was Cipollones’ unintentional statement about Pence. Cipollone testified that Trump subjected his vice president to such relentless pressure that the White House attorney told someone that Pence should be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for resisting it. Imagine that just doing the obvious and declaring Trump the loser of the 2020 election was such an act of bravery that he should be rewarded with one of the highest honors in the country. What choice did Pence really have in the matter? It was his job, as for all the vice-presidents who preceded him during the previous two hundred and twenty years. Cipollone, it was clear, lived in a very dark place indeed.

Perhaps the most incisive retort of the day came once again from Hutchinson, a twenty-six-year-old former Trump White House aide whose testimony before the committee showed the nation that she had much more common sense than so many of his elders. The West Wing is UNLOADED, she texted Trump’s White House Deputy Chief of Staff Tony Ornato during the crazy late-night Dec. 18 meeting. Yes, Cassidy Hutchinson. Yes it was.

These hearings aren’t just about settling scores for history’s sake. As Raskin pointed out in his closing statement, the ongoing political crisis in the Americas has only gotten worse, and Trumps Big Lie has only grown and metastasized over the past year and a half. It’s so bad, Raskin said, that Watergate looked like a Cub Scout reunion by comparison. He warned that Trump’s unchecked Jan. 6 revisionism now threatened to drag one of America’s two major political parties down a path of authoritarianism with it.

On the contrary, Raskin underestimated the threat. In fact, the Trumpified Republican Party has already gone far down this road. According to a Times poll released Tuesday, 75% of GOP primary voters said the former president was not responsible for the violent events of Jan. 6 and was simply exercising his right to contest the election. The newspaper boasted that nineteen percent of those polled said his actions had gone so far as to threaten American democracy in a sign of weakening support for Trump among his Republican base. But that sounds a lot like wishful thinking. Only nineteen percent thought an attack on the United States Capitol with the explicit purpose of stopping the electoral count was a threat to democracy? What better evidence could there be that Trump has succeeded in ensuring that following his election lies remains a central tenet of Party dogma? The other day, Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans on the panel, told a TV interviewer that in a decade Trump would remember history as utterly disgraced, that he would be an outcast to all Republicans who would conveniently claim that they had never supported him. And maybe he will be right. But that future still seems a long way off. For now, Trump remains not only the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in 2024, but an equal bet to return to the White House if he does run. The committee has Trump in its sights. Will it matter?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newyorker.com/news/letter-from-bidens-washington/a-president-asking-for-civil-war The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos