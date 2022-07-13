Polarization plagues Pakistan’s politics and society: The Tribune India





Luv Puri

Journalist and author

IN the second half of 2022, the shadow of Pakistan’s military leadership continues to loom over the country’s political landscape as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan, once seen as a military frontrunner , and its supporters have been training their guns on senior army officers in the same way as the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) did from 2018 to 2022.

The past three months since PML(N) leader Shehbaz Sharif took office as prime minister have witnessed two trends that are encroaching on the political health of Pakistan and may have repercussions in other post-colonial societies. One is the reinforcement of Pakistan’s age-old structural reality of an uneasy civil-military relationship. A deep mistrust continues to exist between the political class and the leadership of the army. The second is the hyperpolarization of civil society and professional classes such as lawyers, journalists and even the entertainment industry such as popular singers between the two political camps, thus freeing up space for analysis and action. impartial and independent.

In 2022, the past three months have once again proven that the leadership of Pakistan’s military will continue to play a key role in shaping the country’s power structure. In the early 1990s, a number of generals reportedly said they had been instructed by the then military leadership to distribute millions of dollars to politicians and parties to help defeat the Pakistan People’s Party government ( PPP) in favor of Islami Jamhoori Ittehad, a right-wing conservative political party which included the PML(N). In fact, in 2012, the Supreme Court of Pakistan reportedly ruled that “the general election held in 1990 was subject to corruption and corrupt practices”. Coming to the recent era, during Imran’s time as Prime Minister, the PML(N) leaders launched acerbic attacks on the Pakistan Army leadership for facilitating the rigging in favor of Imran in the 2018 general election. In October 2020, at a rally in Gujranwala, Punjab, PML(N) leader Nawaz Sharif, three-time prime minister, in his live speech from London attacked the leader of the army, General Qamar Bajwa, and the head of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). General Faiz Hameed for rigging elections and fabricating corruption cases against opposition leaders.

Just a year after the Gujranwala rally, the bonhomie between the current army leadership and then-Prime Minister Imran came to an end. One of the contentious issues was Imran’s direct interference in the appointment of the ISI leader which was resolved, but only after leaving bad blood between the two sides. Initially, facing the prospect of defeat in the no-confidence motion in parliament in April this year, Imran peddled an international conspiracy narrative against his government. He leveled allegations against the United States that it was planning to conspire to overthrow his government and cited a meeting of mid-level State Department official Donald Lu with Pakistani Ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed, where the first, according to the version attributed to the Pakistani diplomat. , reportedly said there would be implications if the Pakistani prime minister survives the no-confidence vote.

At a time when Pakistan’s geostrategic importance to the United States had drastically diminished, particularly due to the hasty departure of American troops from Afghanistan, the international conspiracy narrative failed to gain traction domestically. . Days after Imran’s loss of power, a leaked report of the Pakistani army chief’s engagement with senior retired army officials said the army leadership initially tried to guide and supporting Imran on governance issues. But ultimately, the army leadership came to the conclusion that the cricketer-turned-politician was incompetent both when it came to national governance and handling foreign policy issues. One of the issues, according to the leak, was the mishandling of relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2020 by Imran and his team.

Imran and his aides, now in opposition, refrained from directly using the word “military” or “army” in their criticisms and instead invoked the words “neutrals” and “establishment” to refer to the military. Understatement is a common tactic in Pakistan when it comes to criticizing the military to avoid reprisals. For example, the PTI reportedly accused the “establishment” of engaging in “political engineering” to manipulate the upcoming by-elections in the politically important province of Punjab in favor of the PML-N and its coalition partners.

Another trend, less marked in the past, is the polarization of Pakistani civil society between the two political camps. The news channels openly take the side of one camp against the other. The camp that sided with Imran and belligerently called for action against those who criticized the military in the last government now invokes the principle of freedom of press and expression. They are now victims of victimization because they openly criticize the army.

A few of Imran’s supporters, including well-followed journalists on social media, now face various cases under provisions that were enacted during British rule of the subcontinent. The provisions include sections 131 (incitement to mutiny), 153 (incitement to riot), 452 (trespassing) and 505 (statement leading to public mischief). Ironically, there are social media posts including videos from the same group of Imran supporters where they accused former Prime Minister Sharif and his followers of treason and being anti-national for criticizing the army during the reign of the PTI.

During Zia-ul-Haq’s rule in the 1980s, many urban activists, poets, lawyers and journalists waged a democratic struggle at the cost of personal victimization. They had the audacity to openly criticize Zia’s leadership for sponsoring religious extremism in society and restricting civil liberties, especially women’s rights. Some of the famous Urdu plays, popular in the subcontinent, made immediately after Zia’s death, immortalized these struggles. In 2022, it is not only the military factor, but also the hyperpolarization of educated urban members of civil society, once lauded for a courageous and democratic struggle against military rule and its regressive policies in the 1980s, that could further complicate Pakistani politics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/comment/polarisation-plagues-pakistans-polity-society-411798 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos