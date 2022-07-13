Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Xi Jinping’s speeches clash again





At a recent meeting, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang once again stressed the urgency of stabilizing the economy. One can notice that his many speeches deviated from those delivered by the leader Xi Jinping. On July 7, Li Keqiang held a meeting in Fujian Province with senior officials from the provincial administration as well as those from Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Guangdong. According to state media Xinhua News Agency, Li said the government must fulfill its role in containing the pandemic. However, they must also ensure that blockages in industrial and supply chains are lifted. Speaking of the economy, the Chinese premier was candid that the current situation is difficult. He admitted the foundations for recovery are not solid and stabilizing the economy will require hard work. Citing the role of the southeast coast region in China’s economy, he urged leaders to return economic operations to normal as soon as possible. He also told them to address industry chain and supply chain challenges. Regarding inter-provincial migrant workers, Li stressed that everything should be done to stabilize jobs, adding that the government should strive to stabilize the employment of local and migrant workers. He also called on the Yangtze River Delta and the Pearl River Delta to speed up the level of collection and distribution from ports and other overseas hubs to stabilize foreign trade and foreign investment. Li, however, attributed the obstacles to reopening to international changes. Although Li reiterated Xi Jinping’s strong leadership, his tone on China’s economy was somewhat different from that of the Chinese leader about a week earlier. On June 28, Xi paid an inspection visit to Wuhan City, Hubei Province. That day, Xi said the Omicron variant pandemic was a big test. Instead of the economy, the Chinese leader said it was more important to put people and life first. He said, quote, It is better to temporarily let economic development be affected, and protect people’s lives and health, especially children and the elderly. Statistics have shown that our pandemic prevention measures are the most economical and effective, end of quote. Commenting on the disparity, Lu Tianming, a Chinese news watcher in the United States, said Xi Jinping cannot admit zero-COVID has been a failure. This would give his opponents reason to undermine him. Yet, it is impossible for Premier Li Keqiang to agree with Xi Jinping’s leadership in controlling the pandemic. Since the beginning of this year, China’s economy has weakened in all respects due to Beijing’s approach to containing COVID-19. Speaking to a media Da Ji Yuan, said Lu as Premier of the State Council, it is his responsibility to handle economic problems. Lu assumed that Li did not want to be held responsible for the dismal economic state the country currently finds itself in. That should be why Li would never say anything specific about the zero COVID policy, but he would mention stabilization and openness.

