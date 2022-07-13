Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advice to Lalu Prasad’s son, Tejashwi Yadav: “Wazan thoda kam karo” | India News

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid his first visit to Bihar state in over a year. When Prime Minister Modi arrived for the unveiling of the Bihar Bhawan Memorial Column, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar briefed him on the more than 100-year history of the State Assembly. Bihar Opposition Leader Tejashwi Yadav also interacted with Prime Minister Modi who asked him about the health of his father and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav who is currently admitted to AIIMS Delhi. Apparently the prime minister also had a health tip for Tejashwi – ‘wazan thoda kam karo’, like losing weight.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known to be a fitness enthusiast. The 71-year-old swears by yoga as a way of life and often shares videos of himself practicing asanas. Tejashwi, 32, was a professional cricketer before joining politics full time. PM Modi’s advice for Tejashwi was certainly given with health in mind.

Meanwhile, Modi – as he attended a ceremony held here for the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Assembly in Patna on Tuesday – claimed that India is the “mother of all democracies”, building on the legacy of former republics like Vaishali, and expressed satisfaction with the nation’s march towards “mature democracy”. “India is a democracy because we believe in saamanjasya (harmony)…We are often told that India is the greatest democracy. I would like compatriots to remember that we are not only the greatest India is the mother of all democracies,” Modi said.

Expressing his joy at being “the first prime minister to visit the Assembly of Bihar”, Modi recalled that the state is home to Vaishali, said to be the oldest republic in the world. “A lot of people say that democracy came to India because of Western influence. By doing so, they are undermining the heritage of Bihar,” Modi said, recalling events like Mahatma Gandhi’s Champaran Satyagrah to make his point. of sight. “It is no mere coincidence that the centenary celebrations of the assembly premises are being held simultaneously with the Amrit Mahotsav (75th anniversary) of independence,” the prime minister said.

Also Read: Lalu Prasad Yadav has stopped reciting Bhagavad Gita at AIIMS Delhi, according to his son Tej Pratap Yadav

The Prime Minister’s speech was preceded by speeches by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha and Opposition Leader Tejashwi Yadav.