Turkey’s plan to enlist in Pakistan for nuclear weapons shows aggressive intent

Turkey’s diabolical plan to entrap Pakistan in the alleged development of atomic weapons shows aggressive intent, as Ankara is already protected by a nuclear umbrella due to its membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO ).

Suspicions over Pakistan’s covert support for Turkish nuclear weapons were aroused by a recent meeting of the Turkey-Pakistan High-Level Military Dialogue Group (HLMDG). The rally took place on December 22 and 23. Pakistani Defense Secretary Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mian Muhammad Hilal Hussain led the Islamabad delegation, while Turkey’s deputy army chief, Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu led the Turkish delegation, according to a article published by the site zeenews.india.com.

Other elements indicate that the delegation had discussions on nuclear delivery systems. Visitors to Islamabad met Turkish military generals and bureaucrats dealing with missile production and air craft. The guest list included Professor Ismail Demir, Head of the Turkish Defense Industries Presidency and Dr. Temil Kotil, CEO of Turkish Aerospace Limited (TAI). The Pakistan Defense delegation also visited key Turkish defense companies including Bakyar (OEM UAV), TAI, HAVELSAN and ASELSAN.

Analysts say insider meetings in Turkey have taken place against a rapidly changing geopolitical backdrop. Islamabad and Ankara have become staunch strategic allies – a partnership sealed by personal ties between ambitious Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and military-backed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Erdogan hopes to become the pre-eminent Islamic leader, marginalizing established heavyweights such as Mohamed bin Sultan, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, the Trojan horse of the wealthy six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Erdogan made his intention to pursue nuclear weapons clear during a September 2019 speech when he falsely claimed that Turkey was a victim of nuclear discrimination.

“Several countries have missiles with nuclear warheads, not one or two. But [they tell us that] we can’t have them. This I cannot accept,” Erdogan said on the occasion of the centenary of the Turkish independence movement. “There is no developed nation in the world that does not have them.”

Erdogan’s argument is patently false and self-serving. Several developed countries do not have atomic weapons. According to an article published by the prestigious Arms Control Syndicate.

Unsurprisingly, a US State Department official, in a comment to The National Interest, reminded Turkey that it was a party to the 1968 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Turkey signed the NPT as a non-nuclear weapon state in 1980. This implied that Ankara had formally agreed to renounce developing or acquiring nuclear weapons. Turkey also signed the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty of 1996, which bans all nuclear test explosions – the raw material for the development of atomic bombs.

In addition to its treaty obligations, Turkey is already protected against nuclear attacks due to its membership in NATO since 1952. Under NATO’s nuclear sharing agreements, five European countries – Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey – host US tactical nuclear weapons. At Incirlik Air Base in Ankara, Turkey is stockpiling around 50 B61 gravity nuclear bombs – the most of any NATO state. The United States or NATO have given no indication that they want to remove these powerful nuclear weapons from Turkey. On the contrary, the US State Department has made it clear that Turkey is “covered by NATO’s Article 5 collective defense clause, which strengthens Turkey’s defense and security.”

However, driven by blind ambition, Turkey seems to be seeking atomic weapons with the support of Pakistan.

Evidence of nuclear collaboration between Turkey and Pakistan is pouring in. On December 21, Pakistan Army Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad also met Turkish Army Lt. Gen. Wali Turkchi in Ankara for the second round of Turkish-Pakistani military talks. Sources said the transfer of missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology were central to those discussions.

Beyond the ideological reasons, there is clearly a quid pro quo in the Turkey-Pakistan alliance. The International Institute for Strategic Studies points out that Turkish companies have supported Pakistan in secretly importing materials from Europe and exporting the finished products to players like Libya and North Korea. There have been credible media reports that have shed light on the fact that Turkey may possess a considerable number of centrifuges – spinning machines that purify uranium to higher grades – made by Pakistan.

It was therefore natural for Turkey, in its quest for atomic weapons, to focus on Pakistan, which has a well-established history of nuclear smuggling. For decades, Pakistan has been the kingpin of the nuclear black market,” with disgraced Pakistani nuclear scientist Abdul Qadeer Khan helping many countries, especially in centrifuge production, through his infamous AQ Khan network.