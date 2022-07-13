Politics
Boris Johnson: British Conservatives seek new leader
LONDON –
Nominations in the race to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson closed on Tuesday, with eight Conservative lawmakers gaining enough support from their colleagues to make the first round of voting. Former health secretary Sajid Javid, whose resignation last week helped bring down Johnson, was a surprise victim, failing to make the cut.
The candidates needed the support of at least 20 fellow lawmakers to be on the ballot for runoff votes, which begin on Wednesday.
Successful candidates include former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Commerce Secretary Penny Mordaunt and backbench lawmaker Tom Tugendhat. Also on the ballot are Treasury chief Nadhim Zahawi, former equality minister Kemi Badenoch and former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt.
Javid quit the race on Tuesday after failing to secure all 20 supporters. He said serving in government had been “a real privilege”.
Two other candidates, Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps and lawmaker Rehman Chisti, also withdrew after struggling to garner support.
Candidates are jostling to replace Johnson, who resigned as Tory leader last week amid a party revolt sparked by months of ethics scandals. He will remain in office as caretaker prime minister until his replacement as party leader is chosen. The winner of this competition will automatically become Prime Minister, without the need to organize national elections.
The new leader will be chosen in a two-stage election, in which the 358 Conservative lawmakers will narrow the race to two candidates through a series of knockout votes. The final pair will be put to a vote by party members across the country.
The first round of voting was scheduled for Wednesday, with candidates failing to secure at least 30 votes being eliminated. Further rounds will take place on Thursday and, if necessary, next week.
The party aims to complete the parliamentary phase of the election before lawmakers break for the summer on July 21. The two finalists would spend the rest of the summer campaigning across the country.
The new leader is due to be announced when the House of Commons returns on September 5.
Many Tories fear leaving Johnson in power too long, fearing a lame leader will be the last thing Britain needs with war raging in Ukraine, food and energy price hikes pushing inflation to levels not seen in decades and growing labor unrest.
Some also worry that Johnson — toppled by scandals over money, rule-breaking and his handling of sexual misconduct allegations against lawmakers — could do some mischief in his final months in office.
The opposition Labor Party called on the House of Commons to hold a vote of no confidence in Johnson this week, but the government refused to allow it, saying it was not ‘a valuable use of parliamentary time’ because a competition to replace the Prime Minister was already underway.
Labor accused the government of “running scared”.
In the very open leadership race, candidates are scrambling to distance themselves from the perceived leader, former Treasury Secretary Sunak, who already enjoys the support of more than three dozen lawmakers.
Many have rejected tax increases introduced by Sunak to shore up Britain’s finances battered by the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit – a 1.25% rise in income tax for millions of workers and a rise in the corporate tax next year from 19% to 25%. Most candidates say they will remove one or both.
Brexit Opportunities Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, both staunch Brexit supporters and Johnson allies, have thrown their support behind Truss as the ‘stop Sunak’ candidate for the right wing of the party.
“Liz has always been against Rishi’s higher taxes.” said Rees-Mogg. “She’s a real eurosceptic, she will meet voters’ expectations and she believes in low taxation.”
Sunak, whose resignation a week ago helped unseat Johnson, ran as the tax probity nominee. Launching his campaign for the Conservative leader on Tuesday, Sunak said the country needed “honesty and accountability, not fairy tales” to get through tough economic times.
“It’s not credible to promise much more spending and low taxes,” he said.
Sunak also called for an end to the personal attacks already circulating in the contest – many of them aimed at him. He said he would not “demonize” Johnson, whom he called a “remarkable” politician.
“I will not engage in the negativity that you have seen and read about in the media. If others wish to, then let them,” he said. “That’s not who we are. We can be better than that.”
