Latest from January 6 hearings: Trump reported to Justice Department for phoning witness, Liz Cheney reveals





Cheney reveals Trump reported to Justice Department for calling January 6 committee witness

The seventh committee hearing on Jan. 6 concluded after hearing in detail a messy White House meeting on voter fraud and a call to arms for Donald Trump supporters, first in a tweet that galvanized hardliners dangerous, then in the president’s speech at the Ellipse on the morning of the Capitol riot that caused crowds to march on the Capitol.

In addition to pre-recorded testimony, including early excerpts from the panel’s interview with former White House attorney Pat Cipollone, the hearing also included in-person testimony from a Capitol riot defendant and a former member of the Oath Keepers.

Never-before-seen text messages were also shown by Brad Parscale, Mr Trump’s former campaign manager, to Katrina Pierson, a former spokeswoman, who showed Mr Parscale blamed the violence on his former boss.

A sitting president calling for civil war. This week, I feel guilty for helping him win, wrote Mr. Parscale.

In a bombshell moment at the end of the proceedings, Rep. Liz Cheney revealed that the former president had been reported to the Justice Department for alleged witness tampering.

An eighth hearing will take place next week.

HighlightsView latest update 1657683038 Trump added violent lines in Ellipse’s speech

Donald Trump altered his Jan. 6 rally remarks and improvised violent lines to add pressure on then-Vice President Mike Pence in his efforts to get Mr. Pence to try to nullify the election, said the House Select Committee investigating the insurrection.

The president took the stage and then gave the speech he wanted to give, Florida Democrat Stephanie Murphy said during Tuesday’s hearing. This included the formal changes he had requested the day before and that morning, but also many last-minute, important improvised changes.

Gustaf Kilander reports from Washington, DC.

Trump added violent lines to Ellipse’s speech and reinserted references to Pence

A single scripted reference in the speech to Mike Pence became eight. A single scripted reference to rally goers marching to the Capitol became four

Oliver O’Connell13 July 2022 04:30

1657681238 Far-right draft tweet and secret messages reveal Trump intended to march January 6 crowd to Capitol

President Donald Trump had secretly planned a few days before January 6 to drive his supporters from the Ellipse outside the White House to the US Capitol, where he hoped to deliver a speech outside the building.

Mr Trump’s plans were first revealed on Tuesday by the January 6 committee, whose members obtained private text messages between White House officials and far-right figures, including the CEO of MyPillow , Mike Lindell, as well as a draft tweet that Mr. Trump apparently planned. send a few days before his supporters arrive at the Capitol.

Together, the messages describe what Representative Stephanie Murphy called a deliberate strategy to concentrate Mr. Trump’s supporters on Capitol Hill as the Electoral College results were being certified.

Reporting by John Bowden from Capitol Hill.

Secret messages from the far right reveal that Trump had a strategy to march the January 6 crowd to the Capitol

The National Archives received a draft although it was never sent

Oliver O’Connell13 July 2022 04:00

1657679438Far right planned red wedding in wild protests after Trump tweet

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot released video footage showing many far-right commentators promoting plans for a protest on the day of the uprising, after the Former President Donald Trump said it would be wild.

Eric Garcia attended the hearing.

Red Wedding: Video shows far-right promoting protest plans after Trump tweet

He is now calling on us the people to take action and show our numbers, Alex Jones said in a December 2020 video

Oliver O’Connell13 July 2022 03:30

1657677638Photo shows Rudy Giuliani being escorted from the White House after a messy meeting

A top aide to Mark Meadows shared with the Jan. 6 committee a photo of her then-boss escorting Rudy Giuliani out of the White House after a contentious meeting with Donald Trump and West Wing officials.

The photo was part of accounts by Ms Hutchinson and others of an explosive meeting in the Oval Office and around the White House on December 18, 2021, in which Mr Giuliani and Sidney Powell attempted with General Mike Flynn to convince Mr. Trump to seize the vote. machines and push his plans to overturn the elections even further.

John Bowden has the story.

Photo shows Rudy Giuliani being escorted from the White House after a nutty meeting

Cassidy Hutchinsons photo shows end of messy White House meeting

Oliver O’Connell13 July 2022 03:00

1657675838Twitter considered tougher rules after Trump responds to message to Proud Boys

Twitter considered stricter moderation policies after Donald Trump told the Proud Boys to step back and stay away, but the company chose not to act, an employee told the January 6 committee. .

Maryland Democrat Jamie Raskin said the committee interviewed a former Twitter employee who explained the effects Trump was having on the Twitter platform.

Gustaf Klander reports on what was revealed during today’s hearing.

Twitter considered tougher rules after Trump Proud Boys comment but chose not to act

If former President Donald Trump was another Twitter user, he would have been permanently suspended a very long time ago.

Oliver O’Connell13 July 2022 02:30

1657674038Cipollone thought Trump should have caved after Electoral College certification

Former White House attorney Pat Cipollone told the House Select Committee on January 6 that he believed Donald Trump should have relented after Electoral College certification on December 14, 2020.

Mr Cipollone first appeared before commission investigators last week, and excerpts of his testimony were shared by the commission during its hearing on Tuesday afternoon.

The former White House lawyer told the committee he agreed there was no evidence of fraud sufficient to overturn the election results as early as Dec. 1, 2020.

Gustaf Kilander has the story.

Cipollone thought Trump should have conceded after Electoral College certification

If your question is did I think he should concede the election at some point, yes I did

Oliver O’Connell13 July 2022 02:00

1657672238Ivanka and Scalia’s son urged Trump to quit the election

The House Select Committee released video testimony from several former Trump administration officials, including the late Supreme Court Justice’s son Antonin Scalias and former President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka, who urged to concede, but were ignored.

The select committee met on Tuesday afternoon and showed that several officials within the Trump administration had urged the former president to concede the election after the Electoral College vote in their respective states on Dec. 14.

Eric Garcia was at today’s hearing.

Ivanka and Scalias’ son urged Trump to concede election but were ignored

The video footage is shown during the last hearing of the select committees.

Oliver O’Connell13 July 2022 01:30

1657670438Unreasonable and childish: Cheney opens Jan. 6 hearing with searing dismantling of grown man Trump

The Jan. 6 committee’s GOP vice chairman unloaded on Donald Trump and his remaining defenders at the start of Tuesday’s hearing, excoriating the presidents’ former allies for explaining the presidents’ accountability.

In her opening remarks, Rep. Liz Cheney insisted that no rational or sane man in her position could come to the conclusion that the election was stolen, given the onslaught of evidence to the contrary. . She accused him of advancing her plan to cancel the election anyway.

And she dismantled the idea that Mr Trump had been deceived by his closest advisers like Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor who led his legal efforts after the 2020 election.

Liz Cheney rips Trumps willfully blind January 6 defense

GOP vice president says defenders of ex-presidents describe him as an impressionable child

Oliver O’Connell13 July 2022 01:00

1657668638Navarro accuses Pence of treason for failing to help overturn 2020 election

Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Monday accused former Vice President Mike Pence of committing treason against former President Donald Trump by following the advice of his White House lawyers and other legal experts who said he lacked the ability to throw out electoral votes. States won by Joe Biden.

Mr. Navarro, who is currently facing indictment on two counts of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena for documents and testimony issued by the House Select Committee on January 6, made inflammatory comments and bizarre during an appearance on Newsmax.

Peter Navarro accuses Mike Pence of treason for not helping overturn 2020 election

Mr. Navarro is currently indicted for ignoring a House Select Committee subpoena on Jan. 6

Oliver O’Connell13 July 2022 00:30

1657666838ICYMI: Raskin says former White House lawyer corroborated virtually everything

A member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot said former White House attorney Pat Cipollone almost entirely corroborated the testimony of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson last month. last.

Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland told NBC News that Mr. Cipollone corroborated the testimony of all previous witnesses when he testified before the select committee last week.

Eric Garcia reported ahead of Tuesday’s hearing.

January 6 member says Cipollone corroborated virtually everything Cassidy Hutchinson said

Comes before Tuesday’s committee hearing.

Oliver O’Connell13 July 2022 00:00

