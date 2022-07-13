Modi to Attend Closing Ceremony of Bihar Assemblies Centenary Celebrations | Latest India News





Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha said it would be the first time a Prime Minister would visit the House.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Patna on Tuesday to participate in the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Assemblies and lay the foundation stone of a museum there. Tomorrow evening, 12 July, we will be in Patna to attend a program marking the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The foundation stone of the Vidhan Sabha Museum will also be laid, Modi tweeted on Monday evening. Security has been tightened along the route Modi will take to reach the site and the stretch has been decorated with banners, posters and arches. Governor Phagu Chouhan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be among those to greet Modi at Patna airport. Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha said it would be the first time a Prime Minister would visit the House. This makes it a historic occasion for Bihar and everyone is excited. All arrangements have been made. Nitish Kumar oversees the arrangements himself. He said Modi would plant a sapling and inaugurate the Centenary Memorial Garden with 100 varieties of medicinal plants. He will lay the first stone of the museum of the 100 years of the House… The museum was developed on the model of that of the Parliament. He will also publish a book on the assembly, Sinha said. Modi will also unveil a 40ft tall Shatabdi Stambh (Centenary Column) at the House complex. Last year, President Ram Nath Kovind laid the groundwork for this when he visited Bihar to address lawmakers as part of the centenary celebrations.

Arun Kumar is deputy editor of the Hindustan Times.

