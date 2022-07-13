January 6 panel exposes Donald Trump’s dangerous call to arms





As the explosive series of televised January 6 committee hearings resumed on Tuesday, the panel focused on three circles of the insurgency: Former President Donald Trump is campaigning to persuade his vice president to nullify votes elections, the coordination between far-right groups to violently ransack the Capitol, and the strength of a MAGA crowd ready to march alongside them.

All of those efforts would converge and explode on Jan. 6, Congressional panel member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Tuesday.

Raskin added that the problem of politicians whipping up crowds was the oldest internal enemy of constitutional democracy in America.

But Trump’s decision to order his angry supporters to march on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021 was not spontaneous. The committee on Tuesday afternoon revealed a draft tweet that Trump wrote but never sent telling people, please get there early, massive crowds are expected, march to the Capitol after. Stop Theft!!

The committee also released White House call logs that showed Trump spoke to right-wing provocateur Steve Bannon twice on the morning of Jan. 5, shortly before Bannon went on his podcast to announce, All hell is going to break loose tomorrow. Everything converges and we are about to attack.

But the biggest bombshell of the hearing came in its final seconds, when Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the co-chair of the committees, revealed that Trump had recently tried to reach an undisclosed witness who didn’t yet testified. The case, Cheney said, was referred to the Justice Department.

The revelation is an obvious warning to prevent Trump and his associates from further intimidating insiders who are willing to talk to investigators, and it’s a bow-thrust with the threat of criminal charges for witness tampering. A spokeswoman for Trump and his attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

So far, the Republican Party, still under Trump’s spell, has blasted these congressional hearings as a proxy attack on the former president. But the seventh hearing of the commissions already shows something that goes far beyond politics: the direct link between a president who refused to leave office and armed insurgents who played a central role in his attempt to interrupt the transfer of power.

At least three groups with ties to fascists and white supremacists, the Oath Keepers, the Three Percenters and the Proud Boys, served as bodyguards for Trump associates on the eve of the insurgency. They also played a pivotal role in crossing police lines on January 6, 2021.

Congressional panel chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) began the hearing by criticizing Trump’s refusal to concede in the weeks following the 2020 election and his role in the nation’s capital on that day- the. He seized on the anger he had already stoked in his followers. He did not dismiss them. He pushed them.

Donald Trump summoned a mob in Washington, DC, and ultimately incited that mob to carry out a violent attack on our democracy.

On Tuesday, the committee also revealed that Trump had gone out of his way to insert threatening references to Mike Pence, the vice president he said betrayed him.

An early draft of his speech at Ellipse Park south of the White House on Jan. 6 made no reference to Pence. White House records show an angry reference to Pence was added after a conversation that morning between Trump and his hard-right political adviser, Stephen Miller.

This reference was quickly cut by speechwriters who knew better. But then Pence told Trump one last time that he was unwilling to break with tradition and break the law by abusing his role as Senate speaker and refusing to officially count ballots. Shortly after, Special Assistant to the President Robert Gabriel Jr. wrote an email to staff: REINSERT MIKE PENCE LINES.

Sifting through White House records, the committee also spotted how Trump improvised and turned that single Pence reference into a total of eight. He took a reference to the march on the Capitol and repeated it three more times. His additions included, Let’s March Down Pennsylvania Avenue, and, We Fight Like Hell, And If You Don’t Fight Like Hell, You’ll Have No Country.

Cheney, the top Republican on the committee, noted that Trump should have known not to continue to espouse conspiracy theories about the election results.

“Donald Trump is a 76-year-old man, she said. He is not an impressionable child.

Further proof that the ex-commander in chief should have called him before the day of the uprising, the panel aired excerpts from interviews with Trump Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia and his former House attorney. Blanche, Pat Cipollone, in which they both said Trump should have admitted when presented with the overwhelming evidence that he lost to Joe Biden in 2020.

Even Trump’s own digital guru, Brad Parscale, blamed the violence on his boss’s feet. He and spokeswoman Katrina Pierson, who both worked together on Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, texted each other as pepper spray was still being sprayed from the Capitol building the night of the assault.

This is about Trump pushing for uncertainty in our country. A sitting president calling for civil war. This week, I feel guilty for helping him win, Parscale wrote to Pierson, according to texts acquired by the committee.

You did what you felt was right at the time and so it was right, Pierson replied.

Yeah. But one woman died, Parscale said, referring to Ashli ​​Babbitt, who was shot dead by a police officer as she and other protesters tried to break into the loudspeaker lobby as they went to the House of Representatives.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the committee delved deeper into Trump’s bizarre middle-of-the-night tweet that called his loyal supporters to Washington in the first place.

Statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 election. Large demonstration in DC on January 6th. Be there, will be wild! Trump tweeted at 1:42 a.m. on December 19, 2020.

It is now clear why the nation’s top politician was up so late on Friday night. He was fired after having an impromptu hour-long meeting in which conspiracy theorists Sidney Powell, Michael Flynn and Patrick Byrne tried to convince him to take illegal action to seize voting machines while lawyers for the White House were desperately trying to shut everything down before he arrived. uncontrollable.

At one point, White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson texted Trump’s deputy chief of staff, Anthony Ornato, The West Wing is UNLOADED.

On Tuesday, the committee released clips of interviews with several people in the Oval Office that day who recounted the constant shouting matches that nearly erupted between White House attorney Eric Herschmann and Flynn, a general retired from the military who lost his post to Trump. national security adviser for lying to the FBI.

At one point, Powell claimed that corrupt judges were to blame for the utter failure of his deranged prosecution campaign against Kraken who were trying to nullify elections in multiple states.

They said the judges are corrupt. I said, Everyone? Every case you have handled? Even the ones we named? Herschmann recalled during his taped interview.

During her taped interview with the committee, Powell recalled that Trump appointed her as a special adviser with security clearance and the power to seize voting machines nationwide under a draft executive order she had helped devise an idea unilaterally opposed by White House lawyers, then-Attorney General Bill Barr.

“I was fiercely opposed. I didn’t think she should be named to anything,” former White House attorney Pat Cipollone told the committee in a videotaped interview the last week. He and other White House lawyers fought and never went through with the proposed plan.

Trump’s response was that of a frustrated king. According to Powell, the president lamented, you see what I’m dealing with? I deal with this all the time.

Although the previous six committee hearings have relied heavily on their own work, via taped depositions taken by the panel and its investigators, this time around the committee has received quite a bit of help from the huge assortment of criminal investigations currently underway by the Department. of Justice.

As federal agents hunted down those who attacked cops, entered the building and wreaked havoc that day, federal prosecutors were crafting complex criminal cases alleging certain groups were engaged in a violent conspiracy to potentially kill people to keep Trump in power. .

More than a dozen militia members loyal to MAGA face an extremely rare and serious criminal charge of seditious conspiracy. This includes Oath Keepers leader Elmer Stewart Rhodes and former Proud Boys street gang leader Enrique Tarrio. Law enforcement working on the cases revealed the militants were stockpiling caches of weapons and survival gear just outside the gun-free nation’s capital, with plans to transport them across the Potomac River if a full-scale battle ensued. These criminal cases are slowly making their way to trial.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the FBI’s Washington field office were essentially transformed following the January 6, 2021 attack. According to figures updated last week, the federal government arrested more than 855 people in every state in the country. To date, 166 of them have been sentenced to prison or house arrest. But the Republican Party, increasingly loyal to Trump, has oddly rallied behind these jailed insurgents, with politicians like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) raising money on the idea that these attackers are being prosecuted. inappropriately.

On Tuesday before the hearing, Lara Brown, a professor of political science at George Washington University, told The Daily Beast that understanding the role of paramilitaries on January 6, 2021 deserves a closer look at the infamous Brooks Brothers riot in Miami. two decades ago.

At the time, Roger Stone, a loyal Trump associate and Republican operative, led an organized protest that halted the counting of ballots in Miami-Dade County after Florida’s disputed presidential election. Brown said the 2021 insurgency was the same thing on a much larger scale. And once again Stone was involved, marching through the streets of the capital and calling for an assault on the democratic process.

It was just the next level of the Brooks Brothers riot, Brown said. This suggests that the ultimate motive was always to stop the count and that all the other plans could have worked only if they had stopped the count. It was a very ambitious plan.

