PM inaugurates Jharkhand’s 2nd airport at Deoghar, “the 2010 dream come true” – CM | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the highly anticipated Deoghar airport in Jharkhand on Tuesday in the presence of Chief Minister Hemant Soren who also gave him a warm welcome to the state. Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was also present at the event. “The dream of this airport which was envisioned in 2010 has been realized by Prime Minister Modi. It is a matter of pride for us,” the chief minister said.

Deoghar Airport is the second largest airport in Jharkhand. Construction of two more airports for the state is underway at Dumka and Bokaro, Prime Minister Modi has said.

The Prime Minister has also launched development projects worth 16,800 crore. “These projects may have been started in Jharkhand but will also give a boost to Bihar and West Bengal. Over the past eight years, we have been working on the development of the state. Thirteen highway projects have launched today,” he said.

Ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the state, Deoghar was gripped by a celebratory mood as the city prepared to welcome him. Strict security arrangements have been ensured.

On the state’s second airport, Prime Minister Modi said: “We always wanted a person wearing hawaii chappal (slipper) should be able to fly hawaii jahaz (plane). We had long dreamed of the airport, now it is coming true. These projects will make people’s lives easier. Development projects are worth 16,800 crores will improve the state’s connectivity, tourism and business prospects. »

Prime Minister Modi is also expected to visit Bihar. An official statement from his office read: “The Prime Minister will address the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The Prime Minister will inaugurate Shatabdi Smriti Stambh which was built to commemorate 100 years of Bihar Vidhan Sabha.”

“The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Vidhan Sabha Museum. Different galleries in the museum will showcase the history of democracy in Bihar and the evolution of the current civic structure. It will also have a lecture hall with a capacity of more than 250 people. The minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Vidhan Sabha guest house on this occasion,” he added.

