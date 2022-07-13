Politics
PM inaugurates Jharkhand’s 2nd airport at Deoghar, “the 2010 dream come true” – CM | Latest India News
Jharkhand: Deoghar Airport – inaugurated by PM Modi – is the second airport in the state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the highly anticipated Deoghar airport in Jharkhand on Tuesday in the presence of Chief Minister Hemant Soren who also gave him a warm welcome to the state. Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was also present at the event. “The dream of this airport which was envisioned in 2010 has been realized by Prime Minister Modi. It is a matter of pride for us,” the chief minister said.
Deoghar Airport is the second largest airport in Jharkhand. Construction of two more airports for the state is underway at Dumka and Bokaro, Prime Minister Modi has said.
The Prime Minister has also launched development projects worth 16,800 crore. “These projects may have been started in Jharkhand but will also give a boost to Bihar and West Bengal. Over the past eight years, we have been working on the development of the state. Thirteen highway projects have launched today,” he said.
Ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the state, Deoghar was gripped by a celebratory mood as the city prepared to welcome him. Strict security arrangements have been ensured.
On the state’s second airport, Prime Minister Modi said: “We always wanted a person wearing hawaii chappal (slipper) should be able to fly hawaii jahaz (plane). We had long dreamed of the airport, now it is coming true. These projects will make people’s lives easier. Development projects are worth 16,800 crores will improve the state’s connectivity, tourism and business prospects. »
Prime Minister Modi is also expected to visit Bihar. An official statement from his office read: “The Prime Minister will address the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The Prime Minister will inaugurate Shatabdi Smriti Stambh which was built to commemorate 100 years of Bihar Vidhan Sabha.”
“The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Vidhan Sabha Museum. Different galleries in the museum will showcase the history of democracy in Bihar and the evolution of the current civic structure. It will also have a lecture hall with a capacity of more than 250 people. The minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Vidhan Sabha guest house on this occasion,” he added.
(With ANI entries)
Close story
Trending topics to follow
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/as-pm-modi-inaugurates-deoghar-airport-cm-says-2010-dream-fulfilled-101657614501418.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Jokowi urges MSEs to take advantage of low-interest KUR July 13, 2022
- Why Jeremy Allen White ‘stopped feeling like an actor’ after 10 years on ‘Shameless’ July 13, 2022
- Leolia Jeanjean undervalued against Tatjana Maria (July 13) July 13, 2022
- New COVID Omicron Variant Avoids Vaccine Immunity – NBC Connecticut July 13, 2022
- Have you experienced illegal employment practices at Google? July 13, 2022