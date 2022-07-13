Donald Trump’s Boeing 757 gets a fresh coat of paint





Donald Trump’s personal Boeing 757 has had a makeover. With its distinctive livery, the plane became known around the world when Mr. Trump used it during his 2016 presidential campaign. When Mr. Trump took office, he switched to Air Force One, leaving the surplus of the Boeing 757 to needs. Now the former president has become a private citizen again (sort of!), like everyone else, he needs a set of wheels.

A new look for Donald Trump’s Boeing 757

You might think you saw Mr. Trump’s private Boeing 757 (registration N757AF) on TV landing at an airport last week, but the plane has been largely out of service since 2016. There are a few Just months, Mr. Trump has publicly denied rumors that his personal jet has been mothballed for good. Photos had been circulating of the Boeing 757 looking a bit worn and dusty.

Late last year, the Boeing 757 lifted off from storage in upstate New York for the first time in five years, flying to Nashville for a brief layover before continuing to Chennault International near of Lake Charles in Louisiana for maintenance work. Denying those pesky rumours, Mr. Trump said the jet needed a major overhaul. Now, this revamp is almost complete.

Photos and clips of the refreshed aircraft have come out, and the Boeing looks pretty neat. Mr Trump says the plane will be back in the air this fall or sooner. He adds that the Boeing 757 looks great with its new paint job.

A complex but interesting job for the firm to repaint the plane

Landlock Aviation Service repainted the aircraft in Louisiana. A clip available online details the complexity of repainting an aircraft. In the case of the 757, the most immediately noticeable change is the replacement of the T on the tail with an American flag. The lower half of the fuselage is white. The upper half of the fuselage is black. A red band surrounds the aircraft halfway up the fuselage. There’s a little gold trim, including lettering that lets the world know who the plane belongs to.

Landlock’s Tyson Grenzebach told local news outlet WTOC that it took around a month for 40 people to repaint the Boeing 757. “It was a bit different and unique due to the schedule and customer requirements,” he said. -he declares. “So we did what we call scuff sanding. It helped because we had a base to start with, and then we primed, laid out for all the colors, and painted all the unique colors you see on the plane. .

“It turns out to be the most beautiful 757 Landlock Aviation has ever painted and one of the best planes I’ve painted in my 28-year career. supply we all know.”

The jet may look all shiny and fresh, but the Boeing 757 has a few miles on the clock. The Boeing is 31 years old. Before Mr Trump bought the plane in 2011 for $100 million, it belonged to Microsoft founder Paul Allen. Rumors persist that Mr Trump wants his personal plane ready to fly and ready to go for the 2024 presidential campaign.

