Xi: jointly fostering a stable cyberspace





President hails creation of World Internet Conference as an international body President Xi Jinping called on the international community to jointly promote a fairer and more equitable, open and inclusive, safe and stable cyberspace to bring more benefits to people around the world. In a congratulatory letter read at the inaugural ceremony of the World Internet Conference, an international organization, held in Beijing on Tuesday, Xi said cyberspace influences the future of mankind. and that the future of cyberspace should be shaped by all countries together. The establishment of this international organization is an important step taken to keep abreast of the trend of the information age and to deepen international exchanges and cooperation in cyberspace, he said. Xi expressed hope that the WIC will encourage broad consultation through dialogue and exchange, promote benefit-sharing through practical cooperation, and bring wisdom and strength to Internet development and governance. global. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, said the letter expressed Xi’s sincere hope that the Internet should further benefit the people of China. the world. Since 2014, the World Internet Conference has been held annually in Wuzhen, a water town in Zhejiang Province, for eight consecutive years. Xi introduced the initiative to jointly build a community with a shared future in cyberspace at the second WIC Wuzhen Summit in 2015. The official establishment of the WIC as an international organization based in Beijing demonstrated China’s commitment to shouldering the responsibility of promoting the prosperity, development and stability of cyberspace under the leadership of Xi’s vision, Mr. Huang said. Liu Zhenmin, UN under-secretary-general for economic and social affairs, said in a video address at Tuesday’s ceremony that the digital divide between developed and developing countries remains unacceptable, leaving hundreds of millions of people offline. The international community should work together to find opportunities and ways to address these challenges, he said, welcoming China’s willingness to work with other countries to promote sustainable development, including setting up a digital cooperation structure. The number of people using mobile internet is expected to reach almost 5 billion by 2025, or almost 60% of the world’s population. However, this means that around 40% of the world’s population will not be connected to mobile internet. Nii Narku Quaynor, a Ghanaian scientist and engineer known as the “Father of the Internet in Africa”, said in a video address: “We seek cooperation with the WIC to facilitate the bridging of the digital divide and the accumulation of internet research. infrastructure in Africa. Africa could work with China and Asia as a whole to connect the remaining 2 billion people who lack internet access, as most of them are in Asia and Africa, he said. -he declares. John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd and also a member of the WIC’s first board, said that through its establishment as an international organization, the WIC has opened a new chapter with an even more diverse portfolio of international leaders to advise it. on its activities. “I look forward to seeing even more collaboration, deeper discussions, stronger partnerships and incredible innovations that will emerge from this new structure,” he said in a video keynote. So far, about 100 cyberspace organizations, companies and individuals from 20 countries around the world have joined WIC, and WIC Wuzhen Summit will become the annual meeting of this international organization. [email protected]

