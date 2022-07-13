invoking Churchill, Brexit and ‘woke nonsense’, prime minister contenders are anchoring themselves well to the right





Eleven candidates, all very straight. The resignation of Boris Johnson from the head of the British Conservative Party, Thursday, July 7, triggered the succession process. And less than a week later, there are eleven of them wanting to take his place at 10 Downing Street. To seduce the deputies conservativesthen the activists, the contenders for the post of Prime Minister bet on a very conservative political line. >> Resignation of Boris Johnson: “It’s the end for him, but it’s the beginning of a period of uncertainty for the United Kingdom” Hollywood music and voice-over with a serious tone, in her candidacy video, Penny Mordaunt plays on the image of a dreamed United Kingdom, where she summons Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher. Like all her rivals, the MP for the constituency of Portsmouth North wants to reduce taxes, taxes on businesses and fuel, for example. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MLPIJsWzDs For public health, everyone is going about their drastic reduction projects. The majority of candidates want fewer civil servants, less bureaucracy. Only Rishi Sunak is cautious: two and a half years as Minister of Finance taught him the measure. Another common point: no one plans to go back on Brexit, presented as a “Obligate” for a “free britain“. All are ready to renege on the Northern Ireland Protocol, which establishes the rules at the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland – that is to say the only physical border between the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. European Union Unanimity also on the deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda The project is maintained. We need to get rid of all this “woke” nonsense. Coming back to a country where you describe a man and a woman in biological terms doesn’t mean you’ll lose your job. Suella Braverman, candidate for the head of the British Conservative Party Suella Braverman, in Boris Johnson’s government since 2020, refers, in caricature, to the heated debates on gender in British universities. A sensitive theme among curators. And again, his point of view is widely shared by all the other candidates. The new Prime Minister is due to take office on September 5, 2022. In the meantime, Boris Johnson continues to deal with current issues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/europe/la-grande-bretagne-et-l-ue/demission-de-boris-johnson-invoquant-churchill-le-brexit-et-les-inepties-woke-les-pretendants-au-poste-de-premier-ministre-s-ancrent-bien-a-droite_5251564.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos