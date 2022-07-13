Imran says upcoming polls will be ‘test of neutrality’ for ruling power – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan on Tuesday warned the powers-that-be that the only way out of the quagmire into which the alleged US plot against his government had plunged Pakistan would be to stand free and just by-elections on July 17, which he called the first test to prove neutrality.

Addressing back-to-back rallies in Bhakkar and Layyah, the former prime minister claimed that the PML-N led government cannot win by-elections without massive rigging.

They could only win the election through rigging and fear, he told a packed crowd in Layyah and asked them to guard the polling booths on election day.

This is not the first time Mr Khan has hinted at alleged manipulation ahead of 20-seat by-elections in Punjab later this week. He also accused the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of being in cahoots with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Punjab.

Mr. X is in Lahore, we know what he did, Imran Khan again hinted at the mysterious person who allegedly rigged the elections on behalf of PML-N. He added that Mr X had met Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz, while Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja was also going to sit at their feet. They are making efforts to pave the way for PML-N victory, the PTI leader said.

I want to send a message to all Pakistanis and those who hold real power…those [PTI supporters] are the people who took to the streets for the future of Pakistan, they don’t want to harm their country. The only option to undo the consequences of the conspiracy [against PTI government] is to conduct transparent polls, Mr Khan said, addressing his supporters in Layyah.

If attempts are made to rig the elections, I am sure that Pakistan will face a [political] a crisis like that in Sri Lanka will then no longer be in your hands, he warned of the possible fallout from rigged polls. Mr Khan said people who care about Pakistan also want free and fair elections and the July 17 by-elections will be your first test of that.

I have asked my young people to watch polling stations on Election Day, he said, adding that by Sunday everyone will know where the nation stands.

Bhakkar’s speech

During his rally in Bhakkar, the PTI leader made similar rigging allegations, referring to a Mr. Y who had been sent to Multan by Lahore-based Mr. X to manipulate the upcoming by-elections. Mr. X, I am told that you sent Mr. Y to Multan to rig the by-election. Mr X and Mr Y, I dare you that my nation will make you bite the dust and win the polls [on July 17] despite all attempts to manipulate them, the ousted prime minister said.

During the rally, the PTI leader also spoke about PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal who was mocked by a pro-PTI family a few days ago. The family later apologized to the planning minister on Sunday. Mr Khan called Mr Iqbal a shameless and cowardly for pressuring the family through agencies to issue an apology. The ex-PM said he would continue to call on Iqbal and his Dacoit leaders as the incumbent government had used its authority to secure a reprieve in Rs 1.1 trillion corruption cases by amending the law NAB.

Malik Tahseen Raza in Muzaffargarh also contributed to this report

Posted in Dawn, July 13, 2022

