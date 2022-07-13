Elon Musk denies Donald Trump claim as row continues





Elon Musk has denied claims by Donald Trump that he voted for him in the last election.

In a series of tweets on Monday, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX responded to clips of Trump attacking the contractor at a rally in Anchorage, Alaska on Saturday. The former president mocked Musk at the rally following reports he had backed out of his attempts to take over Twitter in a deal worth $44 billion. dollars.

“Elon is not going to buy Twitter. Where have you heard that before? From me,” Trump said, adding, “He got himself into trouble. You know, he said the other day, ‘I don’t ‘never voted for a Republican.’ I said I don’t know. So he’s another bulls artist, but he’s not going to buy it.”

In a tweet, Musk denied Trump’s claims that he said he had voted for him in the last election, tweeting “not true” under an excerpt from the remarks posted by the Bongino Report account.

Former President Donald Trump claimed Elon Musk told him he voted for him in 2020. In this combination image, Trump (inset) speaks during a ‘Save America’ event in Anchorage, Alaska, July 9, 2022, and Musk speaks to the media as he arrives to tour the construction site of a future Tesla factory, September 3, 2020, in Gruenheide near Berlin. Getty

Musk later said he didn’t “hate” Trump, but suggested it was time for him to “hang up his hat and sail into the sunset.”

“Democrats should also call off the attack – don’t make Trump’s only way of survival to win back the presidency,” Musk added, without explanation.

In a follow-up tweet, Musk said there would be “too much drama” if Trump tries to run for the White House again.

“Do we really want a bull in a china shop every day!? Also, I think the maximum legal age for starting a presidential term should be 69,” he wrote.

In June, Musk said he voted for the first time as a Republican, supporting Mayra Flores in the special election for Texas’ 34th district, which was vacated by the resignation of Filemon Vela in March.

In the same series of tweets, Musk said it was still undecided if he would vote for a Republican presidential candidate in 2024. When asked who he was “leaning for”, Musk replied Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

On Monday, Musk again appeared to back DeSantis as the preferred choice for the GOP nomination in 2024 and dismissed a suggestion that the Florida governor should be Trump’s running mate in the next election before running for president in 2028.

“Trump would be 82 at the end of his term, which is too old to be CEO of anything, let alone the United States of America,” Musk tweeted. “If DeSantis runs against Biden in 2024, then DeSantis will win easily — he doesn’t even have to campaign.”

This isn’t the first time Musk has said he won’t support Trump as president. On the eve of the November 2016 election, in which Trump defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Musk told CNBC he doesn’t believe the Republican is the “right guy” for the White House.

Despite this, Musk agreed to join Trump’s Strategic and Policy Forum before leaving in June 2017 after the administration quit the Paris climate accord.

The relationship between Trump and Musk has not always been hostile. In January 2020, Trump compared Musk to Thomas Edison and described him as “one of our great geniuses.”

In May of that year, Musk tweeted “thank you!” after Trump backed the CEO’s plans to reopen Tesla’s California auto plant despite COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Newsweek has reached out to Donald Trump for comment.

