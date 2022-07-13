Prime Minister Modi opens 657-acre Deoghar Airport, signals flight to Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday July 12 inaugurated the 657-acre Deoghar Airport which was built at the cost of 400 crore. Prime Minister Modi also flagged the Deoghar-Kolkata IndiGo flight from the new airport.

Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of Deoghar Airport in May 2018. The airport has a 2,500 meter long runway, which can handle the landing and take-off of Airbus A320 planes.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on the occasion that the airport will be connected to Ranchi, Patna and Delhi in the coming days.

Jyotiraditya Scindia also announced that Jharkhand is expected to get three more airports. The minister said 14 new air routes will be made available in the state to increase connectivity.

The airport will be linked to Ranchi, Patna and Delhi in the coming days

After the launch of the airport, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this project will also benefit Bihar and West Bengal.

“Not only Jharkhand, these projects will also benefit several regions in Bihar and West Bengal,” Prime Minister Modi said, adding that the dream of having an airport in Deoghar has come true.

The airport was built at the cost of 401 crore

“We have long dreamed of Deoghar Airport, now it is coming true. These projects will make people’s lives easier. The development projects are worth 16,800 crores will improve the state’s connectivity, tourism and business prospects,” Prime Minister Modi told Deoghar.

The airport has a 2,500 meter long runway

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was also present during the launch of Deoghar airport.

Thanking the Prime Minister, Hemant Soren said: “The dream of this airport which was dreamed up in 2010 has been realized by Prime Minister Modi. It’s a matter of pride for us.

