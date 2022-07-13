Trump’s phone call could be witness tampering





Former President Donald Trump’s alleged attempt to speak with a witness before the Jan. 6 congressional committee has been referred to the U.S. Department of Justice, according to Rep. Liz Cheney, the Republican from Wyoming who co-chairs the panel.

But former federal prosecutors say it will be difficult to prove that such a call constitutes unlawful witness tampering.

“Trump is damn lucky the witness didn’t answer the phone,” Peter Zeidenberg, who served on the Justice Department’s special prosecution team during George W. Bush’s investigation into the incident, told Insider. Valerie Plame Wilson. “It could have been a huge problem if he actually spoke with the witness. As things stand, I don’t think much can be done. But it’s the kind of thing that scares defense attorneys.”

Cheney ended Tuesday’s Jan. 6 committee hearing with an explosive revelation: “After our last hearing, President Trump attempted to call a witness in our investigation, a witness you have not yet seen during these hearings. This person refused to answer or respond to the president. Trump’s call and instead alerted their attorney to the call.”

That attorney, in turn, informed the committee, “and that committee provided that information to the Department of Justice,” Cheney said. In June, the committee also shared evidence that those in Trump’s orbit were seeking to influence testimony before the panel.

Federal law prohibits the use of intimidation to “influence, delay, or prevent the testimony of any person in any official proceeding.” A person who “intentionally harasses” a witness and is convicted can face fines and up to three years in prison.

“Christmas may have come early for prosecutors,” Gene Rossi, a former federal prosecutor in Northern Virginia, said of the revelation. Trump himself is the subject of the Jan. 6 committee and Justice Department investigations and is now accused of seeking to directly influence testimony.

Renato Mariotti, a former prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois, told Insider that Cheney was “smart to lay down a marker and warn Trump not to tamper with a witness.” But he said the evidence she presented is not enough on its own to warrant a criminal prosecution.

“A phone call that did not take place is not, by itself, a sufficient basis for a charge of witness tampering,” he said.

William Jeffries, a white-collar attorney who represented former President Richard Nixon, agreed there weren’t enough details anywhere about the alleged tampering to say that Trump had actually sought to obstruct the committee’s work.

“But any criminal lawyer would advise that the subject of the investigation contacting a witness before they testify is a VERY bad idea,” Jeffress wrote in an email to Insider.

Jack Quinn, who served as a White House attorney during the Clinton administration, agreed. “It would be an understatement to say that Trump’s effort to speak to a witness in this proceeding, or any related proceeding, was ill-advised: it was monumentally stupid.”

“He has further exposed himself to criminal charges, including witness tampering and obstruction of Congress,” Quinn added.

It also doesn’t mean the phone call was necessarily legal, noted Joyce Vance, the former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama.

“The law prohibiting witness tampering also affects attempt,” she said. “Laying an indictment would depend on the quality of the evidence of what Trump intended to do.”

Indeed, the US Department of Justice, in its own guidelines, suggests that it is the effort and not the end result that could make an unanswered phone call a crime.

“The actions of the defendants need not have the intended obstructive effect,” he says, with the protection against tampering extending to potential and actual witnesses.

Andrew McCarthy, a former federal prosecutor and writer for the conservative National Review, told Insider that “there must be evidence of a corrupt effort to influence” for the phone call to trigger a criminal prosecution. He chastised the committee for launching “an insinuation of a crime without concrete details”.

But Philip Allen Lacovara, a former lawyer with the Watergate prosecution team, said he believed there was more to come, calling Cheney’s comments on Tuesday a ‘teaser’ and noting the committee’s demonstrated ability of January 6 to structure its hearings in such a way as to allow for maximum drama. and ratings.

“Remember the first rule of short story writing: If the narrator mentions a gun on page three, someone has to get shot on page six,” he said. “Cheney just mentioned the gun. Stay tuned.”

