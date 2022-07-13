national emblem – Narendra Modi’s government accused of distorting and insulting India’s national emblem

Protesting the insult, the opposition and social activists point out that the lions in the cast the Prime Minister unveiled on Monday are growling

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the bronze national emblem at the new parliament building in New Delhi. PTI picture





|



New Delhi

|

Posted on 13.07.22, 02:57

Narendra Modi’s government has been accused of misrepresenting and insulting India’s national emblem, with opposition and social activists pointing out that the lions in the cast of the emblem the prime minister unveiled on Monday stray away of the image of restrained strength and peace which the lions of Ashoka’s pillar at Sarnath are present. Ashokas Lion Capital at Sarnath, the site of Buddha’s first sermon, was adopted as the national emblem on January 26, 1950.

On Monday, Prime Minister Modi unveiled a 6.5 meter tall cast of the national emblem atop the new parliament building due to open later this year.

Former Union Culture Secretary and now Trinamul MP, Jawhar Sircar, shared photos of the old and new versions of the emblems and tweeted: The original is on the left, graceful, majestically confident. The one on the right is the Modis version, set above the rumbling, unnecessarily aggressive and disproportionate new Parliament building. Shame! Change it immediately!

Insult to our national symbol, the majestic Lions of Ashokan. The original is left-handed, graceful, royally confident. The one on the right is the Modis version, set above the rumbling, unnecessarily aggressive and disproportionate new Parliament building. Shame! Change it immediately! pic.twitter.com/luXnLVByvP Jawhar Sircar (@jawharsircar) July 12, 2022

While the original emblem depicts Mahatma Gandhi, suggested Supreme Court lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan, the new version reflects his assassin Nathuram Godse. From Gandhi to Godse; From our national emblem with majestically and peacefully seated lions; to the new national emblem unveiled for the top of the new Parliament Building under construction in Central Vista; Angry lions with bared fangs. This is Modis’ new India! Bhushan tweeted.

From Gandhi to Godse; From our national emblem with majestically and peacefully seated lions; to the new national emblem unveiled for the top of the new Parliament Building under construction in Central Vista; Angry lions with bared fangs.

This is Modi’s new India! pic.twitter.com/cWAduxPlWR Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) July 12, 2022

Government spokespersons said there was no discrepancy. They emphasized the size by boasting that the Central Vista emblem is four times larger than the Sarnath version and argued that, like beauty, calm and anger are also found in the eyes (sic) of the beholder. Sircar said The telegraph that the Ashokan symbol was chosen from thousands of applicants as the national emblem because it represented contained strength and peace.

State power necessarily emphasizes strength, but the symbol represents contained strength and peace, not aggression. What we see in the new symbol is a sense of departure from those principles to show that lions are aggressive, Sircar said. Sircar said the placid expression on the faces of ferocious creatures like the lions in the original emblem embodied the message of peace that Emperor Ashoka intended to emphasize. Tweeting along the same lines, lawyer Sanjoy Ghose said: India symbolized by the original capital of Sarnath and the lions of Modijis. Old India: strong, confident and therefore endearing. New India: angry, insecure and therefore vengeful. The original emblem has a soft and sweet expression but the new one shows a tendency of man-eaters to consume everything in the country, Rashtriya Janata Dal tweeted in Hindi. Each symbol reflects the inner thought of the human being. A human being uses symbols to show the common man what his true nature is. Congress Communications Chief Jairam Ramesh tweeted: Completely changing the character and nature of the lions on Ashoka’s Pillar at Sarnath is nothing but a brazen insult to the national symbol of India!

Completely changing the character and nature of the lions on Ashoka’s Pillar at Sarnath is nothing but a brazen insult to the national symbol of India! pic.twitter.com/JJurRmPN6O Jairam Ramesh (Jairam_Ramesh) July 12, 2022

However, Union Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the national emblem atop the new parliament building was a perfect replica of the lions of Sarnath. Sense of proportion and perspective. Beauty is said to be located in the eyes of the beholder. The same goes for calm and anger. The original #Sarnath #Emblem is 1.6 meters tall while the emblem atop the new Parliament Building is huge at 6.5 meters tall, he tweeted.

Sense of proportion and perspective.

Beauty is said to be located in the eyes of the beholder.

The same goes for calm and anger.

the original #Sarnath #Emblem stands 1.6 meters tall while the emblem at the top of the #NewParliamentBuilding is enormous at 6.5 meters in height. pic.twitter.com/JsAEUSrjtR Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) July 12, 2022

One tweeter, Advaid, wrote: Historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat in the book Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present mentions how fascism is fundamentally a crisis of masculinity. Everything is represented more aggressively under fascism. Fascism breeds inferiority complex and inferiority complex will promote toxic masculinity.