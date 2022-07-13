In Trump’s Oval Office meeting, the screams almost turned into blows





WASHINGTON An Oval Office meeting on Donald Trump’s efforts to cancel the 2020 election became so heated that staff could hear shouting from outside the room and attendees nearly came to blows, the January 6 committee during Tuesday’s hearing.

“The meeting has been called ‘unbalanced,’ ‘not normal,’ and ‘the craziest meeting of the Trump presidency,'” said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., who led part of the audience.

The explosive hours-long meeting became the focal point of the hearing, in which the committee argued that a group of outside advisers had tried to persuade the former president to invoke a national emergency to prevent himself. to be ousted from office while White House aides argued forcefully in opposition.

On one side of the fight, White House lawyers argued there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud and no grounds to challenge the results. On the other, a colorful cast of advisers outside Trump were exploring ways to keep the 45th president in power by any means necessary.

In videotaped depositions, at least half a dozen attendees detailed what transpired during the six-plus-hour marathon meeting that stretched late into the night of December 18, 2020, and eventually prompted Trump to tweet calling on his supporters in Washington on Jan. 6 for a “wild” rally.

Earlier that evening, then-White House attorney Pat Cipollone received a call asking him to come to the Oval Office immediately. When he walked in, he told the committee he was unhappy with the characters he saw in the play.

There were lawyer and conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell, disgraced former national security adviser Michael Flynn and a man named Patrick Byrne, who he would later discover was the former CEO of Overstock. .

I walked in and said, Who are you? and he told me, Cipollone testified in reference to Byrne. I don’t think any of these people gave the president good advice, so I didn’t understand how they got in.

Powell told the committee that his group secured a walk-in meeting with Trump. They met with Trump for about 10-15 minutes to discuss baseless conspiracy theories, including that votes had been illegally activated on Dominion voting machines, which were used to rig elections in Venezuela, before Cipollone burst into the room.

She says Trump was very interested in her theories.

At one point, Eric Herschmann, a lawyer who served as Trump’s senior adviser, asked Flynn if he thought the Democrats were working with Hugo Chavez, the Venezuelans and anyone else?

A video of Eric Herschmann, a former White House senior adviser, is shown during the committee’s seventh hearing on January 6 on Tuesday. Doug Mills/Pool via Getty Images

General Flynn pulled out a diagram that was supposed to show IP addresses all over the world, and who communicated with whom through the machines, Herschmann said. And a few comments on, for example, Internet-connected Nest thermostats.

Flynn argued the fifth when the committee questioned him about the Dominion voting machines.

Powell told the panel that Cipollone and Herschmann showed nothing but contempt and disdain towards the president. And she said that at one point in the meeting, Trump actually granted her a security clearance and appointed his special counsel to investigate the election, though Cipollone disputed that she had any authority.

Cipollone said Powell and his allies were forcefully verbally attacking him. He and his team pushed back, repeatedly asking: Where is the evidence?

Herschmann said he and Derek Lyons, the White House staff secretary, reminded Powell that the Trump campaign had lost about 60 cases challenging the 2020 election results.

And she was, like, Well, judges are corrupt. And I was like, Anyone? Every case you have handled in the country, you have lost them. Each of them is corrupt? Even the ones we named? said Herschmann, recounting the argument.

The argument turned into a howling match, both sides testified. At one point, booze started flowing in the Outer Oval Office, White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified. West wing is UNLOADED, she texted someone.

The screams were completely there. I tell them to shut down the F. I mean, it was really unprecedented, Herschmann said. It was late at night and the day had been long. And what they were offering, I thought, was crazy.

It was late at night and the day had been long. And what they were offering, I thought, was crazy.

Eric HerschmannTrump Principal Assistant

Giuliani resorted to name-calling, saying the White House legal team wasn’t tough enough.

Or maybe I said it another way: you’re a bunch of p—— excuse the expression, I’m pretty sure the word was used, Giuliani told the panel.

Flynn and Herschmann nearly got into a physical altercation. A retired army lieutenant general, Flynn yelled at Herschmann that he was a quitter, Herschmann said.

He kept getting up and turning around and yelling at me, Herschmann told the committee. And at some point, I had it with him. So I shouted back: Either come or sit down.

Eventually, the meeting broke down. Trump and the White House team went upstairs to the part of the residence known as the Yellow Oval. The Powells group may have gone to the Roosevelt Room and Giuliani was left alone in the Cabinet Room, he said.

At the end of the day, we landed where we started the encounter, which was Sidney Powell was fighting, Mike Flynn was fighting. They were looking for avenues that would allow President Trump to remain President Trump for a second term, Lyons said. And there was me and Eric and Pat and Mark [Meadows] who said these ideas weren’t very good and would only cause more problems.

After midnight, Hutchinson sent someone a photo: It was his boss, Meadows, escorting Giuliani off the White House grounds to make sure he didn’t return to the mansion.

Shortly after, at 1:42 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2020, Trump frustrated with the options presented to him tweeted what Jan. 6 panel members say was a call to arms to his millions of loyalists across the country. :

Large demonstration in DC on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!

