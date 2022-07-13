Jokowi urges MSEs to take advantage of low-interest KUR





President of Joko Widodo (Jokowi) invites Micro and Small Enterprises (UMK) to take advantage of Popular Business Credit Scheme (KUR), which currently bears only 3% interest, to build capital and business capacity . While it is the National Economic Recovery Fund (PEN) due to the pandemic yesterday, while the interest is still three percent per annum. But if you borrow a loan from the bank, be careful. “Count, be calculated, don’t just take it,” Jokowi said at the event for granting Business Identification Numbers (BINs) for individual MSEs in Jakarta on Wednesday (7/13). /2022). Jokowi explained that the realization of the government’s KUR program reached only 49% of the total KUR budget of IDR 373 trillion in 2022. “There is still Rs 185 trillion still in the bank, it can be used soon, but again if you want to borrow you have to calculate it first,” Jokowi said. The President reminded UMK actors not to exercise caution in borrowing funds from banks. Submitting a loan to a bank should be done carefully and calculate the repayment capacity and time. Funds borrowed from banks are also recommended for productive, non-consumptive purposes. It is possible to get (credit) IDR 200 million, take IDR 200 million. As much as Rp. 100 million to buy a car. I guarantee I can’t give it back, I guarantee I can’t give it back, he stressed. Jokowi also appreciated the well-functioning national banking intermediation function. According to him, till April 2022, a total of IDR 1.195 trillion in bank credit has been disbursed. NIB makes it easy In addition, President Jokowi said that MSE actors who already have a NIB will find it easier to obtain funding sources from banks and obtain government assistance programs. If we don’t have that, we will look on the ground. It is also very difficult for the government to help, President Jokowi said. The President revealed that between August 2021 and July 2022, 1.5 million BINs were issued using an electronically embedded business license or Online Single Submission (OSS). Before the OSS, only two thousand permits were issued per day. Now it has reached the figure of seven thousand to eight thousand a day, President Jokowi said, quoted Between.(ant/rst)

