There’s no way Boris Johnson is having this wedding





things are going Great in the UK, Molly Jong-Fast jokes to British journalist Ian Dunt on this episode of The new abnormal podcast. Dunt breaks down the events that led to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation, as well as whether he thinks Johnson will still hold the title in the fall and be able to hold his delayed wedding reception at Chequers, the country vacation spot reserved for British prime ministers. Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple podcast, Spotify, Google Podcasts, embroiderer, Amazon MusicWhere Covered. There’s no way he’s getting out of it. It’s over for him, predicts Dunt. As we record, the 1922 Committee, which is a kind of party within a party within the Conservatives, decides what the rules of leadership are and how quickly they will do it. And they want the election of the new leadership to happen very, very quickly, namely because they’re kind of vaguely aware that they have this absolute kind of circus of cretins and reactionaries and screaming fools all sorts of deeply atrocious nonsense and that it hurts them in public. So they probably want it done, I think, probably by September, certainly early October. Dunt also points to a big difference between former President Donald Trump’s exit from power and Johnson’s, which was quite Trumpian in nature. I think the real distinction here is not malevolence. It’s not a strategy. It’s not even how conservative the politicians themselves are. It’s just the fact that Johnson lost his base of support and Donald Trump didn’t, Dunt says. Next, CNBC Fast Money contributor Dan Nathan explains why a recession might actually be a good thing, and that’s probably what the feds want. Unfortunately, they need the economy to almost go into recession for inflation to come down significantly, he says. More! Molly and co-host Andy Levy fire the shit up about Elon Musk hurting Trump’s feelings, Bidens’ stupid move to swing left, and the one thing that might get Steve Bannon to testify before the January 6 committee. If there’s one thing these people are good at, it’s saving their own asses, Andy says. Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple podcast, Spotify, Amazon and embroiderer.

