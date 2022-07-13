The Boys Reveal Violent Ending to Season 3 is based on a Donald Trump quote





SPOILER WARNING: Spoilers for The Boys season 3 finale ahead

The Boys has always been a show that relied heavily on political commentary, and Season 3 took that aspect even further. Instead of subtle hints about our current political climate, a new storyline has been introduced involving super-villain supe Victoria Neumann running for vice president. Throughout the season, Homelander accused the media of spreading fake news and lying to the public. Sound familiar?

However, the Season 3 finale scene took a quote from Donald Trump and brought it to life. After Ryan decides to stay with Homelander after the battle at Vought Tower, the power-hungry supe finally feels comfortable introducing his son to the public. They both land in front of a crowd of adoring fans before a Starlight protester throws something that bounces at Ryan. Homelander immediately goes into protective dad mode, lasering the protester’s head in half. The crowd is silent for a few moments before cheers break out throughout the group, with MM’s daughter’s stepfather leading the pack.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Related: The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke Says Season 4 Will Be A Character-Driven Season

In 15 seconds you see Homelander’s face go from shock and believing his fans may never love him again to pride and relief as he realizes he can do whatever he wants. . The scene may remind you of a particular Donald Trump quote for fans who follow politics or turned on the news anytime from 2016 to 2020. As Trump ran his initial campaign, the future president said, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot someone, and I won’t lose any voters, okay? It’s incredible.”

In the final scene, Homelander stands in the middle of Fifth Avenue and “shoots” someone, which only delights his crowd even more. In an interview with Deadline, showrunner Eric Kripke explained his intentions with the Season 3 finale.

“Could we take Homelander to literally kill someone on Fifth Avenue and then be applauded for it? It’s funny. It’s like when we wrote it, we felt like that was a bit satirically pushed, but it’s true that the more politicians misbehave, you know, the more popular they become with their fans.”

Kripke revealed that Trump was an important inspiration for their vision of Homelander in the past, which could intensify in season 4. However, regardless of the character on which it is based, everyone in the universe The Boys have issues with the new Homelander.

Nothing’s Holding Homelander Back in Amazon Studios Season 4

Homelander is the most powerful being on Earth, with the ability to destroy the world entirely on his own. For three seasons, the only thing that kept the super villain from turning the globe to ashes was the love of his fans. However, the Season 3 finale scene makes Homelander realize that the crowd will still love him, even if they see him killed. Unfortunately for Earth, her own fans ultimately doomed themselves.

Related: Did The Boys Season 3 Improve The Superpowered Series?

Earlier in the season, Homelander explains what he would do if he lost his reputation when Starlight threatens to release the footage of the plane captured in Season 1.

“Let’s light this candle, huh. I mean, sure, I’ll lose everything, but then I’ll have nothing to lose. First, I’m going to take out the hotspots. The White House, the Pentagon, then all the national defense capabilities. And then critical infrastructure like cellular internet that kind of thing. And then, well, I think then, I’m just gonna wipe New York off the map, for fun. I’m even gonna add Des Moines and that little cousin hicktown than maeve from cause why not see starlight i’d rather be loved but if you take that away from me well being feared is a1 okie dope by me so come on partner do it No? I must say that you have absolutely no influence because I am the Homelander, and I can really do whatever [expletive] I want.”

Sadly, Homelander fans assured the supe that despite all he would do, they would still look up to him, leaving room for anything and everything to become possible in the upcoming Season 4.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://movieweb.com/the-boys-reveal-violent-ending-season-3-based-donald-trump-quote/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos