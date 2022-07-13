Mithali Raj recalls how Narendra Modi motivated the women’s team after their defeat in the final of the 2017 World Championships





Narendra Modi had met members of India’s women’s cricket team after their loss to England in the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup Final. HIGHLIGHTS India Women’s Cricket Team Lost 2017 World Championship Final to England

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the team in India

Mithali Raj recalled Modi’s motivational words for the team Former Indian women’s cricket captain Mithali Raj, who has been a wonderful ambassador for women’s cricket for over two decades, recently announced her retirement from international cricket. A biopic about Mithali Raj titled “Shabaash Mithu” is set to hit theaters soon. For the promotion of his film, Raj recently visited the set of the popular Indian reality show Superstar Singer. One of the candidates asked Raj to share his experience of interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Related News ‘It’s just the beginning’: Skipper Harman hails India’s dominating spectacle against SL as 2 senior players are absent ‘PT Usha Ji is an inspiration’: Prime Minister Modi congratulates legendary athlete on appointment to Rajya Sabha “After losing the 2017 World Cup Final, when we returned to India, the kind of welcome we received, the Honorable Prime Minister took time for us. He recognized every female cricketer by name. He answered every question,” Raj said. [email protected]_Raj03 remembers how @narendramodi ji encouraged them, motivated and cheered every player despite their loss t.co/pDqoMrGbp7 – ANI (@ANI) Jul 11, 2022 Not just Indian cricketers, Prime Minister Modi congratulated and motivated hundreds of Indian athletes who won medals for the country and even interacted with those who gave their best but couldn’t come back with a medal. Raj added that Modi told the players that they won so many hearts although they couldn’t win the final contest. Related News I played for India for 13 years without a break unlike the number of players who do now: Sourav Ganguly He’ll be back strong: Virat Kohli’s childhood coach backs him to deliver the goods “It’s a matter of honor that the Prime Minister took time for us, appreciated us despite our defeat in the final. He told us one thing that despite our defeat, we had won the hearts of so many people. It was a line of inspiration coming from our Honorable Prime Minister,” Raj added. In the 2017 final, India lost to England by a margin of nine points. Chasing 228, the Indian team was eliminated for 291 points. Why did Mithali Raj feel alone while making difficult decisions? | Straight Talk with Mithali Raj

