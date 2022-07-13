Marriyum Aurangzeb grills Imran Khan on his performance





Maryum Aurangzeb. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that if Imran Khan had cared about Pakistan’s autonomy, he would not have arrogantly rejected Prime Minister Shehbaz’s positive proposal Sharif for the Democracy Charter. She gave her reaction to Imran’s criticism of the government’s economic policies.

In a statement released on Monday, the minister said: Listening to Imran Sahib’s lies reminds us of the role of ‘Mr. Fraudiya’. The coalition government led by Shehbaz Sharif is committed to Pakistan’s economic sovereignty and self-reliance.

She accused Imran of being a beggar who sold the watches donated to Pakistan for a few crores of rupees. Mr. Imran, you reached an agreement with the IMF under the strictest conditions while the coalition government led by Shehbaz Sharif foiled your plot to make Pakistan a Sri Lanka, she noted.

The minister reminded Imran of his suicide statement instead of going to the IMF. If Imran Sahib had not used power and four years to pocket tickets, this would not have been the conditions of the economy today.

Imran Sahib, you continue to lie, but Shehbaz Sharif, his brother and his allies will continue to fight for economic autonomy, development and solving people’s problems. Imran Sahib’s speaking quality is neither that of a political leader nor that of a famous man and he should participate better in comedies now. Addressing Imran Khan, she said: You have been in government for four years, what have you done? Why are you crying now? Why are you screaming?

Separately, she accused Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi of not being able to hide their corruption by linking their rivals to treason and making false tales of thieves. The sea of ​​people at the PMLN by-election rallies is proof that Imran Sahib has become a dark chapter in history. People rejected Imran Khan while declaring war on inflation, unemployment, economic destruction, temptation, hatred and hunger, she said, adding that the success of the PMLN July 17 would reinforce this fact.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/973265-marriyum-grills-imran-over-his-performance

