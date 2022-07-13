Responding to Jokowi’s request, the Ministry of Agriculture develops coconut and sago products





KOMPAS.com – The President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) Joko Widodo (Jokowi) asked the Ministry of Agriculture ( The Minister of Agriculture) develop seeds outraged padilike cassava, sagosorghum and maize to support local food substitution. He made this statement after visiting the popular market and Plant Research Center padi (BBPadi), Subang Regency, West Java (West Java), during a working visit (kunker) with Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL), Tuesday (12/7/2022). Responding to Jokowi’s request, the Ministry of Agriculture said it would commit to developing commodity local support to strengthen national food needs. The development of these products including sago and early ripening coconut as original products from Indonesia. Read also : Commodity prices in an upward trend, Wahana Inti Selaras issues IDR 2 trillion bonds The Director of Perennial Crops and Refreshments at the Director General (Dirjen) of Plantations in the Ministry of Agriculture, Bagus, said the plantation of early maturing coconuts has been mapped in several areas. One of the maps of early ripening coconuts is located in North Sumatra (Sumut) and several other regions of the island of Java. “The two products are sago and coconut. We chose them because they are indigenous Indonesian products and we are currently developing them in several areas,” reads a written statement received by Kompas.com, Wednesday (7/13/ 2022). According to Bagus, Jokowi’s presence in monitoring the seed development process should be appreciated. Read also : Jokowi appreciates the development of superior rice seeds by the Ministry of Agriculture Indeed, many farmers seem enthusiastic about planting crops with the presence of the number one in Indonesia. This includes plantations of sago, sorghum, porang and early coconut. “Government support for the development of sago and young coconut trees will be even more important. Also, he (Jokowi) is very concerned about community development which is the mainstay of Indonesia,” Bagus added. Assessment of the performance of the Ministry of Agriculture Previously, Jokowi also praised the performance of BBPadi of the Ministry of Agriculture in developing superior seeds that can yield 9 to 12 tons per hectare (ha) production. “In my view, this development is a big step forward in supporting the achievement of food self-sufficiency,” he said. Read also : Jokowi: Self-sufficiency in rice will soon be achieved On the same occasion, Minister of Agriculture SYL expressed his gratitude for Jokowi’s leadership and support for rice seed progress in Indonesia. He revealed that his party promised the development of seeds in other commodities to support the achievement of national food self-sufficiency. “We have mapped the areas that will be planted with sorghum, sago, porang, etc. We have also released several high yielding rice varieties for much better yields. Thank you again Mr. President for your attention to agriculture sector,” Syl said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kilaskementerian.kompas.com/kementan/read/2022/07/13/103427326/respons.permintaan.jokowi.kementan.kembangkan.komoditas.kelapa.dan.sagu The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos