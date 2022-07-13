Pakistan’s foreign policy reset is at an impasse





When Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government fell in a vote of no confidence in April, his critics in the ruling elite claimed that the change of government would lead to improved relations with the world and an appeasement of the country’s economic crisis.

Khan, they said, had ruined Pakistan’s relations with the West with steps like an untimely visit to Russia that coincided with the invasion of Ukraine. They also alleged that his government had damaged relations with longtime ally China, including by leveling accusations of corruption in projects that are part of the Belt and Road Initiative linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

But the foreign policy reset pursued by Pakistan’s new coalition government and military, which had backed Khan until relations soured late last year, has produced few tangible dividends. Three months after the Khans were ousted, no country has come forward to offer Pakistan extraordinary support as inflation soars and the country faces a balance of payments crisis. In fact, Pakistan’s relations with its long-time partner China appear to be facing a stress test.

In early April, powerful Pakistani army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa publicly suggested at a security forum in Islamabad that Pakistan had been pushed into dependency on China. General Bajwa’s ingenious message came as the military had for some time signaled the need to rebalance relations with China and America.

And then, in late April, a terrorist attack claimed the lives of Chinese nationals in the port city of Karachi. Beijing, losing faith in Islamabad’s ability to secure Chinese nationals, has since sought permission to deploy Chinese private security firms in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistani commentators linked to the ruling coalition have harbored the impression that concessions to the United States like the drone base or overflight rights could be traded for economic aid measures. But Pakistan’s attempt to rebalance towards the West has done little in this regard.

The International Monetary Fund continues to conduct a tough negotiation, insisting that Islamabad raise electricity and fuel prices, speed up tax collection and make major budget cuts. While the United States may want a counterterrorism presence in the region, its withdrawal from Afghanistan eliminated the main source of influence Pakistan had over it: lines of communication to supply US and coalition forces. .

There is simply little appetite among Pakistan’s bilateral and multilateral partners to continue to subsidize the reckless macroeconomic policies of Pakistan’s elites. In fact, Pakistan’s economic distress and its gray listing by the Financial Action Task Force have proven the effectiveness of economic coercion.

Westerners taking advantage of Pakistan’s precarious economy not only forced Islamabad to take action against the leaders of groups like Lashkar-e Taiba, but also limited its ability to strategically challenge the West. For example, the fear of US secondary sanctions is one of the reasons why the country’s commercial and governmental institutions are afraid to source Russian fuel at a discount. By contrast, India increased its imports of Russian oil, without any repercussions from the West.

The Americas’ deference to India reflects its perception of New Delhi’s importance in its efforts to counter Beijing in the Asia-Pacific region. This imposes a ceiling on cooperation with Islamabad, limiting it to the non-strategic domain. Pakistan and the United States can cooperate in areas such as climate change. And this can satisfy Pakistani interlocutors who want to build their image at home with photo shoots with their Western counterparts. But the proximity to America can also be a political handicap in Pakistan.

During the early decades of the Cold War, prominent American visitors, including First Lady Jackie Kennedy, were greeted with immense enthusiasm by the Pakistani public. Today, however, anti-American sentiment is widespread in Pakistan, and it could be a factor in Pakistani electoral politics. Most Pakistanis, according to a Gallup Pakistan survey, are now angry at Khan’s ousting as prime minister, and nearly a majority believe his claims that his downfall was due to a US campaign to change his position. regime.

Pakistan’s foreign policy is at a crossroads. Its ruling elite rightly recognizes the need to avoid becoming embroiled in the power struggle between the United States and China. And it has taken significant action against international terrorist groups based in the country. But deep economic and governance reforms in the country are what will ultimately increase foreign direct investment, shape mutually beneficial business partnerships, spur sustained and equitable economic growth, and increase its national power.

The habit among the Pakistani elite of trading off strategic and security concessions to foreign powers for modest economic aid will have little impact in a country as large as Pakistan. And, as Pakistan’s recent history has shown, this approach is likely to lead to a backlash from within that Pakistan’s leaders will invariably attempt to quell with political repression, depriving the country of the very stability it needs to thrive. .

