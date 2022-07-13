Trump isolated as January 6 committee uses Inner Circle against him





Former President Donald Trump appears more isolated than ever as the Jan. 6 committee builds its case that he defied the advice of some of his closest advisers in his alleged attempts to void the 2020 presidential election.

In the aftermath of the election, Trump and some allies refused to accept President Joe Biden’s victory – instead, they claimed he only lost due to widespread voter fraud which, nearly two years later, has not been supported by substantial evidence.

On January 6, 2021, a crowd of his supporters, motivated by these baseless claims, rioted on the US Capitol in an unsuccessful attempt to pressure Congress to block Biden’s victory.

The congressional select committee investigating the riot is mounting a case that in Trump’s ongoing efforts to advance these election theories, he went against the advice of some of those closest to him. allies and advisors.

Members of former President Donald Trump’s inner circle say they believe he should have conceded the 2020 election, leaving him more isolated than ever as hearings into the January 6, 2021 riot continue. Above, Trump speaks at a rally at the Alaska Airlines Center on July 10 in Anchorage, Alaska. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Former White House attorney Pat Cipollone said on Tuesday that he had never seen evidence of voter fraud that would have changed the outcome of the election in any swing state and that he believed that Trump should have conceded the election.

Cipollone also said Mark Meadows, who was Trump’s chief of staff at the time of the election and who did not testify before the committee, shared similar views. Investigators asked Cipollone if Meadows ever assured him that Trump would eventually “accept a graceful exit” from office.

“I would say that’s a statement and a sentiment that I heard from Mark Meadows,” he said.

Other officials also testified that they agreed the election was lost after the Electoral College met to certify Biden’s victory on Dec. 14, 2020, less than a month before the deadly riot.

“In my opinion, when the litigation was over, I started planning my life after the administration,” said former publicist Kayleigh McEnany. Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter who served as a senior adviser, agreed that it was her “feeling, probably before too,” that the administration would end after the election.

Former Attorney General William Barr told the president directly that his voter fraud allegations were “all bulls**t” in the weeks following the election. He also reportedly described attempts to overturn election results as a “clown show” and said “no self-respecting lawyer comes close”.

Still, some of Trump’s allies backed him, defending his claims of voter fraud and refusing to testify before the committee. Many Republican voters also believed his campaign claims and continue to support the former president, whose influence within the GOP remains strong.

