Three down, eight MPs on the ballot to become Britain’s next PM, as nominations close

Just eight MPs remain in the race to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as nominations close for the first round of voting to find a new Conservative Party leader.

Former Health Secretary Sajid Javid, whose resignation last week helped bring down Mr Johnson, was a surprise victim, failing to make the cut.

The candidates needed the support of at least 20 fellow MPs to be on the ballot for second-round votes, which begin on Wednesday.

Successful candidates include former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Trade Secretary Penny Mordaunt and backbencher Tom Tugendhat.

Also on the ballot are Treasury chief Nadhim Zahawi, former equality minister Kemi Badenoch and former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Mr Javid quit the race on Tuesday after failing to secure all 20 supporters. He said serving in government had been “a real privilege”.

Two other candidates, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and MP Rehman Chisti, also withdrew after failing to garner support.

Candidates are jostling to replace Mr Johnson, who resigned as Tory leader last week amid a party revolt sparked by months of scandals.

He will remain in office as caretaker prime minister until his replacement is chosen.

The winner of this competition will automatically become Prime Minister, without a national election.

Candidates compete in two stages

The new leader will be chosen in a two-stage process, in which the 358 Tory MPs narrow the race to two candidates through a series of knock-out votes.

The final pair will be put to a vote by party members across the country.

The first round of voting was scheduled for Wednesday, with candidates failing to secure at least 30 votes being eliminated.

Further rounds will take place on Thursday and, if necessary, next week.

Mr Johnson announced his resignation after a series of scandals. ( Reuters: Henry Nicholls )

The party is aiming to complete the parliamentary phase of the election before MPs break for the summer on July 21.

The two finalists will spend the rest of the summer campaigning across the country.

The new leader is due to be announced when the House of Commons returns on September 5.

Many Tories fear leaving Mr Johnson in power too long, fearing a lame leader could be the last thing Britain needs with war raging in Ukraine, rising food prices and energy that is pushing inflation to levels not seen in decades and growing labor unrest. .

There are also fears that Mr Johnson, toppled by scandals over money, rule-breaking and his handling of sexual misconduct allegations against politicians, could do some mischief in his final months in office.

The opposition Labor Party has asked the House of Commons to hold a vote of no confidence in Mr Johnson this week.

However, the government refused to allow it, saying it was not “a valid use of parliamentary time” because a competition to replace the prime minister was already underway.

Labor accused the government of “running scared”.

In the very open leadership contest, the candidates are trying to distance themselves from the perceived leader, Mr Sunak, who already enjoys the support of more than three dozen politicians.

Many have rejected tax increases introduced by Mr Sunak to shore up Britain’s finances battered by the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit.

He proposed a 1.25 percent increase in income tax for millions of workers and a rise in corporation tax next year from 19 to 25 percent.

Most candidates say they will remove one or both.

Brexit Opportunities Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, both staunch Brexit supporters and Johnson allies, have thrown their support behind Ms Truss as the ‘stop Sunak’ candidate for the right wing of the party.

“Liz has always been against Rishi’s higher taxes.” said Mr. Rees-Mogg.

“She’s a real eurosceptic, she will meet voters’ expectations and she believes in low taxation.”

Mr. Sunak presented himself as the candidate of fiscal probity.

Launching his campaign for the Tory leader on Tuesday, Mr Sunak said the country needed ‘honesty and accountability, not fairy tales’ to get through tough economic times.

“It’s not credible to promise much more spending and low taxes,” he said.

Mr Sunak also called for an end to the personal attacks already circulating in the contest, many of which are aimed at him.

He said he would not ‘demonise’ Mr Johnson, whom he called a ‘remarkable’ politician.

“I will not engage in the negativity that you have seen and read about in the media. If others wish to, then let them,” he said.

“That’s not who we are. We can be better than that.”

