Jokowi recalls his past experience with the government





Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo recalled his own experience in government when he explained on Wednesday why making it easier to do business had become one of his top priorities since taking office in 2014. The president said he had first-hand experience of the difficulty of obtaining a business license from the authorities. “At the start of my business, my biggest hurdle was having a business license in 1988-89,” Jokowi told the gathering of micro, small and medium enterprises in Cijantung, East Jakarta. Jokowi ran a furniture business under a company named Rakabu in his hometown of Solo in Central Java before becoming actively involved in politics. “I didn’t have a business license so I didn’t have access to the banking system. I couldn’t get a loan due to lack of business license,” he said. To obtain operating permits at that time, an entrepreneur had to pay a large sum of money to the authorities, he continued. “I had to pay for permits but I just couldn’t afford them and my business was left for years without commercial permits called SIUP and TDP, which are badly needed by micro and small businesses lately. era,” Jokowi said. When he became president, his main objective was to reform the business licensing regime and get rid of bureaucratic formalities to allow free and easy business licenses for MSMEs. His government has also introduced the so-called risk-based Single Online Submission (OSS) system for business licenses, an integrated system that allows companies to visit a single door to obtain all necessary permits. Small businesses can now apply for the Business Identification Number (BIN) free of charge to open access to the banking system, the president said. “I checked the OSS system to prove if it allowed a fast process to get the NIB and it did. But I have to double check just to be sure,” he said. According to data from the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM), the OSS system has issued NIBs for 1.5 million businesses as of Tuesday, 98% of which go to small businesses.

